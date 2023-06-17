Not got super-deep pockets for a coastal home? Jump in at the 'chalet end' with this tiny and tidy €375k buy

WANT to live by the sea, and to see the sea?

Inisfree is a €375k must-sea arrival

Just a short commute south of Cork city?

An to be right by a sandy beach…..but don’t have the €1.9 million funds for the great site opportunity at Bunnyconnellan which is fresh to market.

In fairness, it would be hard to beat Bunny's (Pic H-Pix) even if it is €1.9m

Or, not ‘even’ got the deep pockets for €750,000 Kilcolta at Cork’s Fennells Bay, another June '23 arrival?

Well then, join the club.

Cute as they come

If you are not fortunate enough, or don't have enough of a fortune, to dive in at the deep end of south Cork’s coastal property market, why not try the shallow end, or the chalet end, with the winsome and wee €375,000 new market arrival, called Inisfree?

Not quite free: 640 sq ft Inisfree has a €375,000 AMV

Freshly up for sale is this early to mid-1900s compact home, barely 650 sq ft, or a mere 60 sq m with its evocative, almost poetic name of Inisfree, listed with estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing who professes to dislike the descriptor noun ‘chalet.’

“Come on, it’s not exactly Butlins and those chalets,” he tries. But, there are chalets in the Alps, worth millions, and he’d be happy with the chalet word then, if and when he gets an Alpine listing.

Fountainstown

But it’s horses for courses, and there won’t be a shortage of buyers willing to pony up for this highly desirable three-bed home.

Now, the three bedrooms can’t be that big. Nor is it about the quantity of space, or even the quality of it (though it’s quite lovely and liveable and you'll be drawn to the deck all the time).

Interior at Inisfree is cosy

Simply and clearly, it’s all about the location and the setting and the scenery on its doorstep.

Think the beach end of the Coast Road in Fountainstown and the hearts of many a Cork man, Cork woman, couple or family will start beating faster. Quite possibly thumping at dangerous beats per minute if said hearts and souls are living overseas, and who have golden memories of Fountainstown stored in their summer holiday memory banks, along with a few quid.

Go back a few decades, and the notion of any home, not to mind a ‘chalet’ in seaside Fountainstown making €375,000 would have been the stuff of legend: not so any more.

Back then, this was a holidays-only location in the main, busy and bustling in summer, quiet and meditative in winter.

Now? Year round activity. Year round sea bathing. Year round bus service. Year round residents, and sun-scorched property values.

Prices of Cork and Munster coastal homes were well in the ascendant prior to the global pandemic, now they are up in the stratosphere in many cases.

Inisfree holds its own

Within a walk of Inisfree are a half a dozen or more properties which have transacted at or over €1m, with a top price of €1.75m paid for Medjez further along the Coast Road. In January another, the larger 4,200 sq ft Moonrock (also on the sea side of the road) came for sale with a €2.15m price sticker.

And, 250 metres from Inisfree, a modern 2,700 sq ft dormer called Sea la Via has just popped up on the Price Register at €1.2 million, having featured here in May of last year too.

Hit the decks

The sales spiel for Inisfree describes it as being on “a large and private site,” but perhaps the ‘large’ size is in comparison with 650 sq ft home it holds with raised deck and private parking.

The same sales description continues “this is your opportunity to live within a stone’s throw of the beach,” and that’s almost a possibility for a strong-armed bidder, or one armed with a powerful catapult?

None of this is to quibble with what Inisfree is: a small, ‘crinkle’ or galvanised roofed home by the sea, homely inside and with beach views to savour, and not entirely priced off the Richter scale….even if this relative lightweight nonetheless weighs in at a hefty €580+ per square foot.

VERDICT: You know you want it.