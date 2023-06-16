Gift of the gab? The quality at high-end €775k Blarney house speaks for itself

|
Tower, Blarney Cork
|
€775,000
|
Size
|
300 sq m (3,200 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
B3
IT’S little surprise that the phone has been “red hot and hopping” since the Blarney area Brookfield House hit the sales ether on Wednesday — it’s as good outside as it is inside, and has both space and quality, with interiors set off with lots of top-notch wood paneling, and all hitting an excellent B3 BER: Not bad for a place first conceived almost 40 years ago.
Since day one, it’s been the private home of Kevin Kelleher of the Blarney Woollen Mills group and Tricot Marine, his wife Noirin and their three children who grew up here, making maximum use of the gardens, on the edge of Tower village setting.
Now, just listed with estate agent Pat Falvey of Lisney Sothebys Real Estate, the stone-faced and “classically country farmhouse”-styled Brookfield House runs to 3,200 sq ft, on a pretty generous and extensively landscaped mature site of 0.75 of an acre, and is launched at an AMV of €775,000.
It’s certain to view extremely well, and also to face extremely competitive bidding given its myriad attributes and, as might be expected, quality finishes, with input down the years from interior designer Catherine Troy.
Dating to the 1980s, but pretty much timeless in its appearance thanks to the to the stone facade, covered entry point, painted hardwood sash windows and limestone sills, it’s set just off the Kiely’s Lane cul de sac serving a handful of homes and farms off the Tower-Cloghroe road, with the added bonus of a 215 bus stop almost within hailing distance.
It’s club-like, or even similar to a hotel residents’ lounge in its luxe looks, abetted by hardwood radiator covers, hardwood floor almost fully carpeted over, with carved tall hardwood chimneypiece, coved ceiling, and central chandelier.
There’s lots more, too, and pretty much all with the same high standards of finish and craftmanship. Off on the far, right-hand side of the hall is a family living room, with painted wainscoting and dado, plus a stove set in an ornate cast iron and tiled fireplace, while there’s also a guest WC at ground, utility, two store rooms and a large bathroom, with bath, as well as a laundry room.
Go up the polished and carpeted hardwood stairs and Brookfield House has five bedrooms, all of them doubles and most with built-ins; two are en suite, with one clear leader as the main bedroom at the far, western end of the central landing.
Preparing for viewings, Lisney SIR’s Mr Falvey says the home is steeped in tranquility, creature comforts and notes “the thoughtful design and attention to detail are apparent in every corner, creating a harmonious blend of comfort and style”.
Mr Falvey himself lives locally and so knows the setting well.
“It’s as enticing as the property itself, a stone’s throw away from the delightful village of Tower. Everything you need is conveniently close by, and with bus and car options commuting is a breeze.”