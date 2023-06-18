Keep you eyes on the prize at this €375,000 St Luke's period townhouse, which will require a serious upgrade

ANYONE looking for a turnkey home, move on. For those undaunted by the prospect of a comprehensive, and possibly expensive, renovation project, with an eye to the prize ie a potentially gorgeous period townhouse in a failsafe location, read on.

1 Verdon Row in St Lukes Cross is more than a century old and is comes to market as its owner downsizes after 60 years. It has some of those classic architectural features that will appeal to house hunters who appreciate homes rooted in their era eg higher ceilings, a staircase framed by a hallway arch, a lovely fanlight over the front door.

It will also take someone with the energy and nous to restore and insulate it (BER is 'G'), with the reassurance that they are sticking with the central tenet of house-buying ie be guided by location.

St Lukes is a lively spot, a suburban bohemia that has done an excellent job of realising its potential in the last decade or so: popular music venue in local church; a busy wine tavern/tapas bar, as well as Henchy’s Bar, Cork Coffee Roasters, solid shops.

There are plenty of schools within short walking distance too, just down Wellington Road, and Cork City centre is a 15 minute walk.

Auctioneer Andy Moore is selling No 1 and he believes it will hold particular appeal for a second time buyer who knows what they are getting and wants to live in St Lukes.

The three-bed, three-storey end-of-terrace townhouse, built in 1898, includes a living room, dining room and kitchen at ground floor level; another living room, a bedroom and kitchen at rear garden level. A door leads to a rear patio/small garden area, “an elevated, southerly suntrap that you could make a nice job of”, Mr Moore says. There’s rear pedestrian access too via a laneway.

On the first floor are two bedrooms and a shower room, with two attic rooms overhead.

Out front is a garden with patio area, kept private by hedging. The guide price for this 1600 sq ft home, which Mr Moore says has “splendid views of the city from the rear”, is €375,000.

VERDICT: Open-minded buyers will see the potential. Be prepared to also open your wallet. Pay-off should be worth it in the long term.