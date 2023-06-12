All's shipshape at €550k West Cork's Shiplake nature reserve

|
Dunmanway, West Cork
|
€550,000
|
Size
|
252 sq m (2,700 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C2
LIVING with Mother Earth is second nature at a spot like Shiplake Mountain Farmhouse, a West Cork sanctuary and nesting spot for wildlife, birdlife, native trees, and human inhabitants alike.
An artist and former psychotherapist, Jackie has travelled with world with her partner whom she met in Co Clare 30 years ago and now, in their 60’s are both ready to downsize from their comfortable and rustic base, in perfect-pitch tune with its natural surroundings.
They’ve variously lived and worked in Clare, Waterford, Limerick, and Bristol, and have travelled the globe, settling down again at Shiplake, which they bought about 17 years ago when it had traded as a hostel and was “one of Ireland’s oldest hostels, at the time.”
They seem to have proven it too, with warm and thoughtful five-star reviews on various guest websites when they let part of the complex, of home and guest cottage to holiday makers, and get lots of family repeat visits.
Looking to downsize a bit now, the owners have put Shiplake Mountain Retreat for sale with agent Colm Cleary of West Cork Property, and he guides all in at €550,000.
The agent says the couple have been perfectionists in their work to the house, working sympathetically and sustainably, while imbuing it with loads of character. “There’s a complete sense of being transported from the noise and stress of the modern world to a serene oasis, all just a 10-minute drive from Dunmanway town,” he adds.