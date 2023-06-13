City to Country: Two-bed Portobello mid-terrace for €440,000 or scenic and spacious Munster homes

The attractions of this mid-terrace two-bed house 31 Kingsland Parade include its Victorian redbrick charm and a fashionable Portobello address.

“The location — close to the Grand Canal in the heart of the fashionable Portobello district — is a huge draw. It’s within walking distance of St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street while Camden Street and villages of Ranelagh and Rathmines — which have cafes, bars and eateries — are also nearby,” says Alistair Hickey of Felicity Fox auctioneers who is seeking offers of €440,000.

Upgraded and extended over the years, it’s a small property with just 55 sq m of living space. “It’s been owner-occupied and is both well-presented and well maintained,” says Mr Hickey noting that the house has an E2 BER and might benefit from an energy upgrade.

Downstairs accommodation includes a living/dining room with a fireplace with door opening into a hallway providing access to a kitchenette and a bathroom at the rear.

A staircase in the hallway leads to the first floor which has two bedrooms with original timber floorboards and fitted wardrobes. The property has a small yard at the rear.

Kingsland Parade is within a 15-minute walk from St Stephens Green and around a 20-minute one from Grafton Street. Mr Hickey says that the area is well served by public transport including the green Luas line. That Portobello is fashionable can be seen from the fact that three houses in the area have sold for in excess of €1m already this year.

VERDICT: Small,

Effin, Co Limerick €400,000 Size 232 sq m (2,500 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER E2

A buyer with a budget of €400,000 might find themselves a smart, modern semi in a city or perhaps contemplate a move to a spacious period home in the country with a pillared entrance, high-ceilinged rooms, and an acre of grounds.

Tobernea House near Effin village in the Golden Vale, built as a presbytery in 1890, is just such a property. Located 6km from Charleville, the four-bed house is on the market with Diarmuid Ring of Remax who says it has been carefully upgraded and lovingly maintained by owners who bought it 25 years ago.

“They reconditioned the timber sash windows, restored the original staircase, upgraded the bathrooms, and fitted a new kitchen,” he says, adding that they also put in oil-fired heating and stoves.

In all, there is 232 sq m of living space which at ground level includes three sitting rooms, a kitchen diner, a guest WC, and a laundry room. On the upper floor, the house has two bathrooms including one with a cast iron bath as well as four bedrooms.

On the grounds, there are mature trees and lawns and a field where the owners have planted 50 saplings.

Noting that it’s just a short drive from Charleville station, Mr Ring says it could appeal to buyers thinking of commuting to Dublin or Cork by train. By road, it’s an hour-long drive from both Cork and Shannon and a 40-minute one from Limerick, he adds.

VERDICT: Offers great space and more than a touch of grandeur.

Mountshannon, Co Clare €395,000 Size 140 sq m (1,500 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

The charm of Glenview Lodge at Bohatch near Mountshannon in East Clare is in its tranquil, scenic hillside setting and in its traditional stonework.

In the early 2000s a UK owner purchased the remains of a 19th century farmhouse and its 1.1 acre site and used the old stonework in the creation of this attractive, four-bed property which is traditional on the outside and modern on the inside and has a C1 BER.

“Since buying it five years ago, the current owners have landscaped the grounds, putting down sleepers and a tarmacadam driveway while also planting flowers and hedging, ” reveals Liam McCarthy of Savills auctioneers.

On the market with a guide of €395,000, the property offers around 1,500 sq ft of living space and also has a renovated stone outbuilding which might be converted.

Accommodation includes a living room with a redbrick fireplace, a kitchen with cream units, a bathroom and a ground floor bedroom as well as three upstairs bedrooms, including one en suite.

Sheltered by a row of trees and surrounded by green lawns, the property is accessed by a long winding driveway and has panoramic views of forested hills and countryside.

Located 5km from Mountshannon on Lough Derg, Glenview Lodge has until now been used as a second home but might attract someone wanting to work remotely from a scenic and tranquil spot.

VERDICT: Being attractive, scenic and quite close to Lough Derg, it’s sure to attract some overseas interest.

Kenmare, Co Kerry €475,000 Size 170 sq m (1,830 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C3

Spacious family homes within a few kilometres of Kenmare, like Ronnoc View at Killaha West, can be hard to find.

That’s according to Tadhg O’Sullivan of DNG O’Sullivan auctioneers who says that it’s now become especially rare to find such a property with a site of 1.6 acres.

Built in the early 2000s, Ronnoc View is a well-maintained four-bed home with 170 sq m of living space, extensive gardens and scenic views of nearby mountains.

“It’s the type of property that appeals to buyers with young families who are returning to the area to work remotely and also to trade-up buyers,” observes Mr O’Sullivan, who has listed it with a guide of €475,000.

Accommodation includes a spacious kitchen-diner as well as two living rooms including one with a large stone fireplace with a stove and another which has five tall narrow feature windows.

Also at ground level the property has a bathroom and four bedrooms including two en suites.

A staircase in the hallway leads to a converted attic which has an additional 69 sq m of living space.

The site is bounded by mature trees and includes a gravelled driveway, lawned gardens as well as a patio and decking.

Mr O’Sullivan says the site size offers potential for an extension.

Located on the Beara Peninsula, Ronnoc View is a little over 4km from Kenmare and around 24km from Glengarriff.

VERDICT: Offers excellent space within a few kilometres of Kenmare.