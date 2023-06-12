Starter Homes: Four Cork properties on the market starting at €220,000

Where better to spend the lazy hazy days of summer than at a cute property near the beach like Fuchsia Cottage at Duneen in West Cork?

The pretty, mid-terrace three-bed property is located around 100 metres or so from Duneen Bay beach, a small, sheltered sandy cove which is popular with locals.

Situated in the middle of a small terrace of fishermen’s cottages, it was turned into a three-bed holiday home by its current owners over ten years ago.

“They upgraded and modernised it over the years and put in double glazing and gas heating. It’s a delightful property with exposed original stonework, hardwood joinery and a great deal of charm,” says Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde Auctioneers.

There’s 58 sq m of living space which, at ground level, is open plan with a beamed ceiling and includes a sitting room at one side and a kitchen diner with cream Shaker-style units at the other.

A timber staircase leads to the first floor with a bathroom and three bedrooms, including a small dressing room.

“At the rear, there’s a south-facing decking area which is ideal for BBQs and storing wetsuits and kayaks,’’ reveals Mr Donoghue.

On the market with an asking price of €265,000, the property is located seven km from Clonakilty.

VERDICT: A pretty seaside cottage, it has broadband so it could suit a buyer who wants to mix work with relaxation.

Monkstown, Co Cork €275,000 Size 82 sq m (882 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER G

In the space of a little over a year, this two-bed 19th-century detached cottage at Strawhall near Monkstown has undergone quite a transformation.

Since buying it early last year for €240,000 the owner has put on a new roof, fitted a new kitchen, upgraded the bathroom, rewired the electrics and installed new fitted units in the bedrooms.

Quoting a guide of €275,000, Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald, who previously sold it to the current owner, says the renovations have been nicely done.

“It’s a charming cottage, tucked away off Strand Road which from the front garden offers a glimpse of the water’s edge,’’ he says, noting that there is good space in the front garden which has the potential to be used by new owners for an extension.

Providing 82 sq m of living space, the cottage is accessed through a front porch and has a sitting room with a fireplace and an insert stove as well as a kitchen with modern grey units and herringbone flooring. There’s also a bathroom with a newly fitted shower and two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. The attic space has been floored and fitted with a Velux window and is being used as an office.

The property has a G BER rating, but Mr O’Grady says this was done prior to purchase by the owner and that it’s likely that the energy efficiency has been improved by the replacement of the roof.

Located just off Strand Road, the cottage is 2.5 km from Monkstown and is within a five or six-minute walk from the walkway which runs along the waterfront to the village.

VERDICT: Perfect for a downsizer or a young couple.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €290,000 Size 87 sq m (936 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

Guiding at €290,000, this modern, owner-occupied, very well kept three-bed semi at 11 An Cuar, Cul Ard, in Carrigtwohill is the type of property many young couples look for.

Selling agents Colbert & Co auctioneers say it is a wonderful family home with a good B3 BER, making it eligible for a green mortgage.

The property’s 87 sq metres of accommodation includes a kitchen diner, a living room, a guest WC, a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

VERDICT: Could look very attractive to a buyer from Cork city – which is an 18-minute train ride from the Carrigtwohill station.

Midleton, Co Cork €220,000 Size 93 sq m (1,000 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER B2

Highly affordable, with a guide of €220,000, No 20 Ard na Corann in Midleton is a spacious well maintained three-bed duplex with a B2 BER.

On the market with Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Property, it’s a 2004 built property with 93 sq metres of living space which includes a south-facing balcony off the sitting room.

“It’s located within walking distance from the Train Station and local amenities and would make an ideal starter home or downsizing property,’’ says Mr Kennedy.

VERDICT: A modern duplex offering good space for its guide.