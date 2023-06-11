Two cottages carved into the Limerick countryside

|
Tournafulla, Limerick
|
€295,000
|
Size
|
60sq m & 82 sq m (645 sq ft & 882 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
1 & 2
|
Bathrooms
|
1 & 1
|
BER
|
G
MUCH more than the sum of its parts — this property at Tournafulla in Limerick, made up of two cottages and one and a third acre of gardens — might be looked on as something akin to a work of art.
The property they are now selling includes two sympathetically restored traditional cottages with hand-crafted fittings and, in one of them, an elm staircase carved by Ian. That’s in addition to a wonderful woodland garden filled with sculptures and features which include a wide stream, meandering stone paths, sheltering trees, timber bridges, wildflowers and exotic plants as well as a veritable market garden.
Described as a world-leading wood sculptor, Ian has written nine books on wood carving including several on carving the female face and figure and has also done commissions for Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London.
: A very charming home with quite amazing gardens.