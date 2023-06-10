Slate embrace for wrapped-around €465k West Cork farmstead with design edge

|
Coppeen, West Cork
|
€465,000
|
Size
|
184 sq m (2,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
B2
THE owners of this hidden, 19th century West Cork farm house played the long game when it came to making it what it is today — a hyper comfortable family home, with a B2 energy rating (and, the prospect of reaching an A2) done in two tranches, the first piecemeal, the second was ‘slated’ for a pretty major and energy efficient makeover six years ago.
The couple bought this 150-plus-year-old home set amid farm fields and with long, distant southerly views just west of Coppeen back in 2004, taking on the traditional farmhouse that had already had some work done to it, and which still had much of its original charm intact to work further with.
With a strong community spirit and diverse services, the Coppeen area, on a useful inland ‘back’ route from Cork to Bantry, is rich in archaeology and heritage, from round towers and ring forts to wedge tombs, burial chambers, fulachtai fia and ambush sites (Kilmichael/Béal na Bláth).
This home is off the, ahem, ‘main’ R585, the last house down a lovely, meandering cul de sac lane which recently, and unusually, was lined on both sides with paddock fencing between the resurfaced land and farm fields, done by Cork County Council: it makes for quite the distinctive approach to this distinctive home.
“It had been given a basic renovation prior to our purchase, but we knew that it had some way to go to reach its full potential,” they say, noting its then-‘rustic charm’, which they say really is “code for ‘in need of work’,” And, work to it they did too, initially “tipping away” at it, living busy lives, and along the way two daughters arrived, now teenagers, and who got to colonise the original farmhouse’s two first floor, character-filled bedrooms, left and right of a simple old split staircase with typically high sloping ceilings under the roof, with some exposed timber and original wood-clad ceilings.
The typically quite long, one-room deep farmhouse had been simply-enough added at the rear by previous owners with a single-storey extension: the current owners made it a bit larger, adding a utility and a pantry, upgraded it all, added insulation pumped into the cavity and dry-lined internally, and they also created a feature entry hall with window wall to the south.
Oh, yes, they cladded the entire exterior of their home in slate, front, sides, roof and even chimneys, giving it an architectural edge, almost coincidentally in on-trend black, and looking right at home in its rural, rustic setting, complete with quaint yellow half-door on the front, and slightly enlarged windows, with opes made bigger than ‘standard farmhouse’ size at ground level by previous owners.
Using professional design input, the couple used a fibre-cement Tegral product and process slate from a range called ‘Vertigo’; with upright vertical cladding as a second protective skin, weather and temperature resistant, as well as redoing the entire roof, with a fully insulated envelope and allowing for ventilation.
They say they took references from some of the slate-clad period buildings in Kinsale, and had seen other West Cork farm house gables also clad in slate, as a way to protect old walls from the weather, especially from driving rain and gales from the west. They instance examples in places like Castletownshend, and even in Clonakilty’s Emmet Square, where the end gable of Michael Collins House Museum, No 7, is slate hung, in natural slate.
The home owners did the future-proofing major work in their ‘Round Two’ of upgrades in 2017, using Bantry-based CHOM Construction “who were diligent in the detailing of the exterior, which retains its original form but with a fresh, contemporary look”, the owners say of their finished, warm and dry family home.
In a clever touch, the family removed that raised ditch, creating a ha-ha, a sort of feature seen more usually in grander estates and large house within rolling landscapes, creating the impression the land just rolls out away from this property (hills by Rosscarbery are in the distance). Thanks to the height differential, cattle grazing in the fields beneath are kept at a safe distance from the tended lawn.
The slightly oversize double-glazed windows (by Leo West) have no breaks, divides or sash bars for clear views to the immaculate gardens, and the main c 20’ by 13’ living room has the central staircase, a broad inglenook fireplace with crane, reinstated bellows, and an overmantle or clevy above, while in its hearth is a huge wood-burning stove, a beast of 25kw, which can be used instead of the oil central heating when all fired up, in a dual heating set-up.
Next door is the parlour, a smaller reception room (13’ by 11’) en route to the kitchen, with matching window, similar limestone floor and wainscoting painted blue, contrasting with the white walls and colourful, displayed art, while an antique stove, sourced from France, sits by a simple chimney ope.
The original gable end wall is now knocked through to the kitchen, again limestone floored, with standalone timber-topped island and painted units plus glazed display cabinet, done by Callan Kitchens in Bandon. Once the barn/hayloft, it’s now super bright, with Veluxes in both roof sections of the double height room, with a feature light over the island by, a large 1950s Capiz shell pedant by Belgium designer Willy Daro.
Similar ornate coving features also in the ground floor en suite master bedroom, accessed off the main living room via an old, original painted wood door and, like the study, there’s a different sort of old, ‘grander’ house feel to these two back rooms, compared to the old rustic charm of the two first floor bedrooms with their original painted grainy wood floors, old wood-panelled main first floor bathroom and the two quintessentially ‘farmhouse’ front reception rooms.