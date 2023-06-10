Slate embrace for wrapped-around €465k West Cork farmstead with design edge





THE owners of this hidden, 19th century West Cork farm house played the long game when it came to making it what it is today — a hyper comfortable family home, with a B2 energy rating (and, the prospect of reaching an A2) done in two tranches, the first piecemeal, the second was ‘slated’ for a pretty major and energy efficient makeover six years ago.

Interior integrity: inglenook fireplace with clevy overhead holds 25kw wood burning stove

The couple bought this 150-plus-year-old home set amid farm fields and with long, distant southerly views just west of Coppeen back in 2004, taking on the traditional farmhouse that had already had some work done to it, and which still had much of its original charm intact to work further with.

Kitchen was created out of old lofted barn at gable end, with triple aspect glazed dining area added on

Opting for Coppeen as it facilitated jobs they had in Cork city and in Bantry, they say they loved “the private, idyllic and peaceful country setting”, and quip that Coppeen is “in the middle of nowhere, but close to everywhere”, within a c 20-minute spin to Clonakilty, Bandon, and Macroom, and within a direct run too to Bantry.

With a strong community spirit and diverse services, the Coppeen area, on a useful inland ‘back’ route from Cork to Bantry, is rich in archaeology and heritage, from round towers and ring forts to wedge tombs, burial chambers, fulachtai fia and ambush sites (Kilmichael/Béal na Bláth).

View over countryside

This home is off the, ahem, ‘main’ R585, the last house down a lovely, meandering cul de sac lane which recently, and unusually, was lined on both sides with paddock fencing between the resurfaced land and farm fields, done by Cork County Council: it makes for quite the distinctive approach to this distinctive home.

Comfortably at home with itself - and energy efficient now to boot

“It had been given a basic renovation prior to our purchase, but we knew that it had some way to go to reach its full potential,” they say, noting its then-‘rustic charm’, which they say really is “code for ‘in need of work’,” And, work to it they did too, initially “tipping away” at it, living busy lives, and along the way two daughters arrived, now teenagers, and who got to colonise the original farmhouse’s two first floor, character-filled bedrooms, left and right of a simple old split staircase with typically high sloping ceilings under the roof, with some exposed timber and original wood-clad ceilings.

Limestone floor, and wood-clad ceiling reinstated: internal walls have patina of age, and original doors and joinery retained

The typically quite long, one-room deep farmhouse had been simply-enough added at the rear by previous owners with a single-storey extension: the current owners made it a bit larger, adding a utility and a pantry, upgraded it all, added insulation pumped into the cavity and dry-lined internally, and they also created a feature entry hall with window wall to the south.

Then, they broke out into a gable end former hayloft or attached barn, removing the first floor ‘loft’ to create a double height feature kitchen/dining room, and next pushed out a very modest-sized triple aspect sun room/garden room off, opening to a south facing terrace by a gravel-bed herb garden.

Anything else?

Oh, yes, they cladded the entire exterior of their home in slate, front, sides, roof and even chimneys, giving it an architectural edge, almost coincidentally in on-trend black, and looking right at home in its rural, rustic setting, complete with quaint yellow half-door on the front, and slightly enlarged windows, with opes made bigger than ‘standard farmhouse’ size at ground level by previous owners.

Approach view, with entry vestibule stone clad to the side

The slate system used allows for insulation behind, for an entirely distinctive yet traditional look, and which added hugely to the heat retaining capacity of the original old, thick stone walls, bone dry and which breathe away naturally under their old lime wash/ plaster finishes internally.

Using professional design input, the couple used a fibre-cement Tegral product and process slate from a range called ‘Vertigo’; with upright vertical cladding as a second protective skin, weather and temperature resistant, as well as redoing the entire roof, with a fully insulated envelope and allowing for ventilation.

Main ground floor bedroom is en suite

They say they’d have loved to do it in natural slate, but the cost would have been prohibitive and, in fairness, the product with its own fixing systems and options with slight texturing looks pretty decent, and also comes in a range of eight colours.

The range can be laid in vertical bonds, in broken bonds for a sort of board clad effect, or overlaid criss-cross as in most standard slate roofs (which was the option the owners plumped for here,) allowing them to cosily insulate the main body of the farmhouse, with its thick stone walls without losing the internal character and wall patina.

Parlour

They say they took references from some of the slate-clad period buildings in Kinsale, and had seen other West Cork farm house gables also clad in slate, as a way to protect old walls from the weather, especially from driving rain and gales from the west. They instance examples in places like Castletownshend, and even in Clonakilty’s Emmet Square, where the end gable of Michael Collins House Museum, No 7, is slate hung, in natural slate.

Michael Collins House Museum, at No7 Emmet Square in Clonakilty, with slate-hung gable

The slate finish has been approved here by planners, but while it works brilliantly in terms of energy efficiency and at a time of sky-rocketing home heating costs, it’s not at all certain planners will allow the same approach in many, or all, other cases but the argument successfully was made that “the site is very secluded, so we felt it could not impact on the local landscape, and visually in this setting it’s been a huge success”.

The home owners did the future-proofing major work in their ‘Round Two’ of upgrades in 2017, using Bantry-based CHOM Construction “who were diligent in the detailing of the exterior, which retains its original form but with a fresh, contemporary look”, the owners say of their finished, warm and dry family home.

Different feel to home office/bedroom in rear extension

The recent BER assessment hit a very decent B2, but the report assessor noted that “with the addition of solar panels or a heat pump the house has the potential to achieve an A2 Rating”.

“This is easily within a new owner’s reach given the SEAI Grants available for such equipment,” add the departing family, heading now for another chapter and challenge, by the sea further into deepest West Cork, with their move facilitated by the work from home revolution with the freedom they reckon, never to go back to office-based jobs.

For any next owners, this couldn’t be further from a traditional office either, with excellent broadband, with the house fringed to the east by a mature grove of trees concealing an unlived in home deep in its midst, and the half an acre of private grounds inside a hand-forged electric gate (made just one kilometre away at Coppeen’s Moneygaff Metalworks) here include a concourse.

Half door and old pine all right at home

arrival area with space for lots of cars, meeting the rear extension that gives little away of the other side’s character, with a formal entrance overseen by CCTV, shed, fruit, vegetable and herb beds, lawn, mature and sensitive landscaping and former hen house.

Back in earlier generations of occupancy, this would have been the farm house for a mixed use traditional farm: the owners reckon their home is at least 150 years old, with a dwelling on this site shown on maps back to 1830, while the now-tended and secure half an acre used to run up to a ditch boundary with fields at a lower level.

In a clever touch, the family removed that raised ditch, creating a ha-ha, a sort of feature seen more usually in grander estates and large house within rolling landscapes, creating the impression the land just rolls out away from this property (hills by Rosscarbery are in the distance). Thanks to the height differential, cattle grazing in the fields beneath are kept at a safe distance from the tended lawn.

Kitchen by Callan Kitchens Bandon

Viewing have just started in the sale process, overseen by agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde, based in Clonakilty and he guides the highly attractive and visually engaging c 2,000 sq ft home in pristine condition at €465,000.

“It has enjoyed a complete makeover and now presents itself with the wow factor, with a substantial extension and quality renovation works,” Mr Donoghue says.

The slightly oversize double-glazed windows (by Leo West) have no breaks, divides or sash bars for clear views to the immaculate gardens, and the main c 20’ by 13’ living room has the central staircase, a broad inglenook fireplace with crane, reinstated bellows, and an overmantle or clevy above, while in its hearth is a huge wood-burning stove, a beast of 25kw, which can be used instead of the oil central heating when all fired up, in a dual heating set-up.

First floor bathroom with old timbers painted

Flooring here is limestone flags, of a type more usually seen outdoors on terraces or patios, but perfectly at home inside here, a smart choice which will take future generations of foot traffic, improving all the more with any wear.

Next door is the parlour, a smaller reception room (13’ by 11’) en route to the kitchen, with matching window, similar limestone floor and wainscoting painted blue, contrasting with the white walls and colourful, displayed art, while an antique stove, sourced from France, sits by a simple chimney ope.

The original gable end wall is now knocked through to the kitchen, again limestone floored, with standalone timber-topped island and painted units plus glazed display cabinet, done by Callan Kitchens in Bandon. Once the barn/hayloft, it’s now super bright, with Veluxes in both roof sections of the double height room, with a feature light over the island by, a large 1950s Capiz shell pedant by Belgium designer Willy Daro.

Ground floor en suite

Two steps up lead to the rear extension, now home to utility, rear access to a courtyard (with dry stone walls), a pantry and library/home office/bedroom number four, classically furnished with antiques, with panelled walls painted an inky night-time navy blue, and with classical moulded coved ceiling and centre plaster rose by Capital Mouldings Cork (pic, right).

Similar ornate coving features also in the ground floor en suite master bedroom, accessed off the main living room via an old, original painted wood door and, like the study, there’s a different sort of old, ‘grander’ house feel to these two back rooms, compared to the old rustic charm of the two first floor bedrooms with their original painted grainy wood floors, old wood-panelled main first floor bathroom and the two quintessentially ‘farmhouse’ front reception rooms.

Back into the kitchen, meanwhile, there’s now a break-out simple, modern glazed extension providing indoor-linking-to-outdoor space for the dining area, glazed on three sides with solid roof, with bifold doors and the main eating/entertaining space is just here, around an almost square wooden c1850s library table, bought by the owners at an auction of contents of the former Balloonagh Convent in Tralee.

This one-off, most comfortable home is in a Coppeen townland confusingly called Mallow, hides its modernity and energy efficiency inside its old and reskinned stone walls and “is full of character and fun”, say selling agents Hodnett Forde preparing for busy, but pleasurable, viewings.