|
Glanmire, Cork City
|
€1.75m
|
Size
|
500 sq m (5,380 sq ft), plus gate lodge
|
Bedrooms
|
7
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
Exempt
POULNACURRA House may be coming up on 300 years of age, and have even earlier roots to a castle on its grounds above Cork’s Glanmire but, in all that time, it surely never saw the likes of the grace and benefits granted to it over the past 50 years, by its current owners.
She knows her onions, her alliums, her acers, and her myriad roses now, that’s for sure.
“In my mind, it’s only halfway done,” says Poulnacurra’s impressive, hard-working matriarch who’s not adverse to shifting mounds of manure to get a garden to this stage of finery and good health.
Respectfully asking not to be named here in print (many will know this powerhouse in any case, especially those who know their gardens), the woman behind this house, and garden, only got it to this level by dint of half a century of ground work and graft, largely done by her own hands, with earlier days input from her friend, the late great Cork gardener, Brian Cross.
She was still putting in new rose beds up to last year, and today is still almost tempted to do one or two more beds before throwing in the trowel, as she and her husband prepare to, finally, pass on the early 1700s Poulnacurra House to new occupants, and hoping they’ll be new hands with green fingers too.
A tree planted now will be something of beauty at that level of maturity: Here, the owner planted an approach avenue of drooping cedars (cedrus deodara) back in her early days’ residency.
It’s about this stage, early into a long and pleasurable visit, that this reporter began to despair of doing any justice at all to the quality and nomenclature of the plants ranging across the private, enclosed and walled acres, in arbors, avenues, herbaceous borders, rose beds, ‘round trellises, formal beds, under planting, and over-the-top botanical beauty, all topped and tailed by specimen trees and one, almighty ash tree that could, if felled, surely provide enough ash for hurls for the entire county of Cork.
And, lest anyone thinking of buying Poulnacurra House in its serene setting in Glanmire (now part of the Cork City after the boundary extension) fears there’s too much work here, well, the departing owner is quite sanguine, saying the formal beds she has created and which take a bit of work, can be taken out and grassed over for easier maintenance, while still keeping the integral bones of the larger shrubs, trees, leafy avenues and letting the next family make of it what they choose, their own mark.
Standing proud among its horticultural finery, Poulnacurra today is a 500 sq meter (5,300 sq ft) quality period home, two stories over a basement, with exceptional and appropriately-furnished reception rooms (one has an Adam fireplace,) lofty entrance hall with front door that’s close to 9’ high, wide pitch pine staircase with pitch pine low paneling around its turns, and a first-floor landing large enough to hold the family’s grand piano.
Each and every bedroom has a garden view quite unique to it, and, extraordinarily enough given a setting in the midst of Glanmire, just south of Barnavarna Hill, there’s hardly a house to be seen from any of them, thanks to the mature surrounding acres of woodland over the main Glanmire road to the east.
Charged with putting new name to the list are agents Ann O’Mahony and Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald, and they guide at €1.75m. Coincidentally, it joins a sudden, summer-flowering burst of top Cork homes on serious gardens and/or grounds, following hot on the heels of Cuskinny House Estate in Cork Harbour (€4m on up to 142 acres); Horsehead House in Passage West (€1.95m, on two acres); Parklands House Rathcooney (€2m on 40 acres above Glanmire) ;and the 230-year-old Riverside on Blackrock’s Castle Road, listed at €1.65m, A2-rated, with Sherry Fitz and viewing extremely strongly.
Here, while the gardens got the love and the attention, the house was allowed to tick over at its own gentle pace, and that’s an advantage. Nothing was done to upset its demeanor, so it still has all of its original windows, or at least ones going back a century or more, so no inappropriate replacements along the way, and many have working shutters. In fact, one window in the long coach house was replaced a few decades back with PVC, and it still rankles. “I wouldn’t do that again,” says the woman of the house, who also brought a period home sensibility to the luxury guesthouse she ran for years by Cork’s Tivoli.
Bedrooms are comfortable, several are grand, and one’s just a hoot: It was wallpapered entirely — wall and sloping ceilings — with a purple floral Sanderson print 50 years ago, like the 1960s on speed, and hasn’t changed since.
We might be missing a few rooms here, by the way? There really isn’t a shortage of space, yet it all has a purpose, or a history.
The basement has good head height, a very old range, some cobbled floors and what looks like very large meal or grin bins but which are described as ice baths in the sales draft brochure, and possible were the deep-freeze food storage options of the 1700s and 1800s, with ice hauled up from “the weir of the pool”.