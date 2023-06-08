Don't hold your horses for €545,000 Clare home with pony pedigree

|
Quin, Co Clare
|
€585,000
|
Size
|
307 sq m (3,385 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
6
|
BER
|
C1
IT was second time lucky when it came to homebuilding for the family at Quin, Co Clare’s Springfield House — they moved out to build beside stables, for a pony-obsessed healthy and active lifestyle.
So the family saddled up and followed in the ponies’ and horses’ hoofprints.
They sold a first home they’d built,architect-designed on landscaped ground with a tennis court, and used that building experience to go again here, in the mid 1990s, with the input of a very conscientious builder Pat Cloran. They ended up with an elegant, period-era design-inspired 3,285 sq ft family home on 4.4 acres, putting in six bedrooms, most en suite, bringing in two original period house fireplaces, one from Wexford, one from Ennis, getting the property’s site orientation just right for all-day sun and light in the right rooms at the right time of day, plus patios and terraces.
It’s all all on 4.4 acres which they extensively landscaped, with what have matured into secret garden sections with curving almost-maze-like hedges, loved as much now by grandchildren as by the Stafford family in their own younger days.
The maturity of the deciduous trees lends the property lots of privacy, and other planting skirting the house includes laurel hedges, myriad heathers, rockery, a pergola, acers, shrubs and flower beds, some retained by banks of old railways sleepers.
Sit-out areas are thoughtfully placed for various times of the day, and even more secure is a pet/dog run and kennel sheltered by one external wall of the house, while there’s also some lean-to covered sections for timber storage, clothes drying etc.
A curving staircase with hardwood handrail leads to a landing with five bedrooms off, with five en suites, one of which is ‘Jack and Jill’ style along with a large triple aspect additional large room currently used for storage but with scope for a sizeable additional ‘main’ bedroom, it’s suggested.
Apart from the stoves and one open fire, Springfield House has oil heating and double glazing, with quality hardwood doors and door cases at ground level, with maple used as flooring in the main reception rooms, while all bathrooms are tiled in neutral whites, and so areimmune to going in or out of fashion.