Coast is clear at Kilbrittain's The Caverns on 3.3 acres on the shoreline

|
Kilbrittain, West Cork
|
€1.35m
|
Size
|
190 sq m (2,050 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
D2
GROWING up by the sea can be contagious: it can foster a love of swimming, of fishing, rowing, sailing, and nature.
For the Guy family who grew up at The Caverns in Cork’s Harbour View by beaches and Kilbrittain, the salt seeped into their bones, from swimming to sailing, says one of the four Guy family offspring, Mandy Perkinson, who went on to sail around the world not once but twice, on a 56’ sloop, with her husband, fishing trawler owner Sean.
On one quite recent occasion, she anchored in Courtmacsherry to visit her mother Peggy (Margaret), stayed a while and when she said goodbye, it was to sail a long stretch back to Australia on a 65’ yacht ….as if a goodbye at the airport before a long-distance haul isn’t hard enough, not to mind crossing oceans and the equator.
The love of the sea was quite probably fated for the Guy clan of Susie, Chris, Mandy and Simon Guy, after their parents John and Peggy (nee Good, a West Cork woman) decided to move full time to their holiday home, in 1976, and to sell up and cast off from Cork city where John was involved in the Guy & Company family business.
The Guy parents had bought a site from a local Kilbrittain farm family the Aherns in the early 1960s, and used the services of architect Ken Hunt to design this classic architectural seaside chalet, later extending it to just over 2,000 sq ft when it was their full-time residence.
The Caverns served as a full-time home for Mrs Peggy Guy up until her death in early 2021, aged in her early 90s, after being widowed young when John died just before his 60th birthday.
Though a wrench now, the now adult offspring and their own families have decided to sell The Caverns, with all of its happy memories of ‘Swallows and Amazons’ carefree days of sailing in and beyond Courtmacsherry Bay and of cycling the West Cork byroads: Mandy recalls sharing the roads with horse-drawn caravans operated out of Kilbrittain by the Desmond family, which had the effect of slowing down the 1960s and ‘70s summer tourist traffic.
The Caverns, called after the small caves and inlets along this shoreline, hit the May market, with a €1.35m AMV quoted by agents Ray O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill in nearby Clonakilty and Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry Fitz’s Country Homes division: viewings have just started, in full sunshine, and just as sailing craft once more start to dot the water in and out of Courtmacsherry.
But, here’s one that was prepared before, 1960s to its fingertips, an original of the flat-roof species, and in a location that’s hard for any upstart rivals to beat.
Although you can’t see it from anywhere but the sea, or via a drone or Google Earth, The Caverns will be easy to find or to give direction to: It’s directly across the road from the Pink Elephant restaurant bar, in business since around the time The Caverns got built on the sea side of the R600, now on the Wild Atlantic Way.
Designed by architect Ken Hunt and built by West Cork’s Crowley Brothers who made good use of this concrete-clad look in the past, the circa. 60 years old holiday home has indeed stood up to the worst of weather excesses, storms and hurricanes, the lot.
There’s a slender slipway just to the west for kayak launching, plus the long-established Pink Elephant across the road for beverages and meals (its website says it’s currently closed due to staff shortages).
Tipping it as “one of the best sites in Ireland,” with a private path to the sea for tiny cove dips, the selling agents describe it as “a magnificent lifestyle property, in an exceptional coastal location,” and say there’s scope for any new owners to create their own dream beach house at The Caverns.