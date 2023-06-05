Superbly re-worked Ballyvolane bungalow on the market for €345,000

KUDOS to the owners of Glenflesk, a terrifically smart 1960s bungalow where everything, garden included, is in showhouse condition.

Recently modernised by a family who are now relocating and upsizing to the countryside, the three-bed semi-d in Ballyvolane’s mature Riverview Estate is proving particularly attractive to first time buyers and downsizers because everything is essentially done.

“It’s been rewired, replumbed, dry lined, new floors, windows, doors, new kitchen - the buyer need have no worries about further building costs or anything like that. It’s a stunning house,” says auctioneer Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy.

Unsurprisingly, it’s already under offer at €350,000, just above the guide price of €345,000.

For your money, you will acquire a c1000 sq ft crisp, tasty home on a generous site, with lawn and parking out front and a super, fully enclosed rear garden, where a substantial khandala grey sandstone-finished patio overlooks a decent lawn with some attractive planting.

Outdoor entertaining and countryside views are catered for. There's a storage shed out back too.

Accommodation-wise, there’s a living room, extended dining room/lounge, extended kitchen, three spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Location-wise, it’s an easy spin to the city via Blackpool or St Lukes, with plenty of shopping centres nearby (Ballyvolane, Blackpool), as well as schools and public transport.

VERDICT: Ship-shape family home with commendable rear garden in a mature residential area.