Large home, large site, medium-size price, Dungourney trade-up on the market for €395,000

Ballyshane, Dungourney

Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 11:09
Catherine Shanahan


Dungourney, East Cork

€395,000

Size

204 sq m (2,200 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

C1

A HOME that fits the bill as an ideal family trade-up without breaking the bank, interest levels in this detached Dungourney two-storey are predictably high.

The €395,000 guide price has also enticed some first time buyers and selling agent Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties says that within days of going to market, 18 parties had booked in for viewings.

“It’s hugely popular, but it is a superb four-bed home on half an acre in Ballydonaghmore, and it’s just a 10 minute drive from Midleton,” Mr Kennedy says.

Built in 2004, the current owners lived in it for a number of years until work dictated a move up the country. It was then rented out but has been well cared for, with both house and expansive gardens looking good.

It’s a large home – 2,200 sq ft – with good downstairs flow: double doors from living room to kitchen diner; same between kitchen diner and sunroom and the same again from sunroom to rear garden. 

There’s a utility room too and a home office.

Any families with reduced mobility issues may also welcome the downstairs ensuite bedroom. Upstairs, one of three more bedrooms also has an ensuite and there’s a family bathroom.

The site  has had almost 20 years to mature and there’s a terrific selection of deciduous trees around the boundary. Out back, there’s a detached block built garage. New owners might decide to lay a patio.

The property is just minutes from the villages of Clonmult and Dungourney.

VERDICT: Ready-to-go attractive family home and site.

