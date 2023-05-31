Chorus of approval for waterfront 142-acre €4m Cuskinny  Estate - the undisputed jewel in Cork Harbour’s crown

|
Great Island, Cork Harbour
|
€4m entire on 142 acres or €2m house, gardens, 37 acres
|
Size
|
10,000 sq ft main house, plus Gate Lodge, Farm Cottage, two Courtyard Apartments, 800m shore frontage, beach and boathouse
|
Bedrooms
|
6 (main house)
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
N/A
SET by the sea, and steeped in Cork harbour life and lore over several centuries, Cuskinny House Estate is surely one of Cork’s best-sited and most engaging period properties, and has been linked to the same family line for over two centuries.
It’s a special, serene place by the sea, which even has a global choral claim to fame, thanks to RTÉ’s annual Dawn Chorus.
This is a live broadcast of birdsong each May that has an international following, on-song for almost 30 years from the Cuskinny Marsh Nature Reserve, part of this exceptional ‘big house’ estate, the last left on Cork’s Great Island to have remained in original family hands.
Just a mile or so east of Cobh town — or, Queenstown when Cuskinny was in its youthful prime — and anchored by a Georgian house, it is a genteel old-world estate and working farm, standing on up to 163 acres of land with a noted nature reserve, established since 1990 and managed by Birdwatch Ireland.
Cuskinny House has 800m of shoreline frontage, and its own beach; a dry dock and stone-built boat house; gardens and woodland planted and tended for centuries also with some exceptional specimens, plus a benign-climate walled garden, rock garden, tennis court, immaculate lawns running down to the sea, a rhododendron walk, 10,000sq ft main residence, and several other houses on the lands all in its demesne.
To say the estate is a prize property would be to considerably undersell Cuskinny, irrespective of price.
Despite the main house now needing expenditure on refurbishment and upgrading, it’s world-class, surely, with its mature gardens and knowledgeable planting mix, with much of the more exotic trees and plants sourced via the Mount Congreve Estate in Waterford (now in OPW hands and open to the public) plus several properties, in one of the best positions in one of the world’s largest natural harbours.
Keeping watch over all harbour arrivals and departures, Cuskinny House as it currently stands integrates what’s thought to be part of a Norman keep in one very substantial stone wall, with records of a house here dating back to 1583.
An early, old Cork family, the Frenchs trace local roots back to the 1600s and titles that French family members have held included Lord Mayor, Sheriff, District Lieutenant, Justice of the Peace and Land Agent, with considerable lands in Cork and on Great Island, until the 1903 Wyndham Land Act.
Later 19th century designs were drafted by architects J & GR Pain (“for Savage French Esq”), with soft Gothic influence in its three front bows, with Cork architects Hills (ancestors of Ballymaloe’s Myrtle Allen), also likely to have had an input into a house which evolved over generations and styles, large but not especially lovely from some viewpoints, it puts its very best face on looking out to sea.
Soon after single-handedly taking on the responsibility of this large house, its garden and farm, she met with John Ronan, who lived locally: they married soon after, having five children, says their oldest daughter, Sarah Tilson, who wrote a loving but keen-eyed dissertation on the house’s long history, and on its French family connections and roles.
“My father loved the sea, he was a keen yachtsman and my mother always said he married her because of the boathouse at Cuskinny!” she says.
There’s understandably huge regret at the family decision to sell Cuskinny House and estate, which started viewings this week as it goes publicly on the market.
Advertised this month in Country Life and internationally, it is certain to get considerable ‘new world’ online traction, and a buyer could quite literally fly in from anywhere, like some exotic avian arrival to the adjacent nature reserve, lured by the setting, the land, the exceptional woodland and walks, the southerly aspect, the potential of the house and additional the property mix, choosing some or all of its rare and unspoiled attributes.
It can be bought with the entire 163 acres, or in lots, and in fact there is already local interest in the larger of the land lots, Lot 4 of ‘the Upper Farm’, about 80 acres separate from the rest, above the nature reserve and which has guide of €1.5m or under or under €20k an acre.
The gardens cover about 22 acres, featuring native woodland, banks of rhododendron and azaleas, a front drive with cordyline and trachycarpus palms for a tropical air, magnolia, and a rockery with ferns, azalea and heathers.
John Ronan sailed variously in National 18 dinghies, in the larger keel Dragon class and in the fabled Cork Harbour One Design Class, in Imp, a boat still recalled, with moorings off the garden and the sea wall, the dry dock behind and the boathouse with large winch all coming in useful.
The main house — with six bedrooms, at a a minimum, as there are also attic and annex rooms), drawing room, dining room. library, garden room/conservatory and basic large kitchen plus support rooms — is essentially sound, but hasn’t had much invested in it in decades and will need care, conservation and attention.
A buyer could be a Cork captain of industry, a tech baron, a fintech whizz, an aesthete with funds or a random blow-in, like the wealthy, and heritage minded individual who came from Northern Ireland via the UK to bring Belvelly Castle, also on Great Island, to a remarkable state of splendour, in a key but less spectacular setting.