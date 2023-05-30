Cosy €350,000 Fennell's Bay bolthole is all decked out for Atlantic Views

Cosy €350,000 Fennell's Bay bolthole is all decked out for Atlantic Views

Deck at Heath View Fennell's Bay

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 11:00
Catherine Shanahan

Myrtleville, Cork

€350,000

Size

74 sq m (797 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

C3

HEATH'S View above Fennell's Bay in Myrtleville is exactly the sort of weekend bolthole Cork City dwellers dream of: large south facing raised deck from where to soak up those expansive Atlantic Views; a no-nonsense pretty bungalow easy to lock up and leave and of course the convenience - not much more than 20 minutes down the road.

The only caveat for holiday home hunters is that it's going to appeal to first time buyers for all the same reasons. Who wouldn't want to hunker down all year 'round in this fairly unique detached property with a stunning panorama and within an easy commute of the city?

So far, the c800 sq m home with it's lush, private rear garden, accessed down steps, is attracting the kind of mix you might expect ie first time buyers, holiday home hunters and even traders down, possibly retirees with the time to put their feet up and enjoy the vista.

Heath View, built in the 1990s and in the ownership of the same family since, comes to market with a guide price of €350,000 and the selling agent is Karl O'Reilly of Savills. 

He points out that Crosshaven village is not even a five minute drive away, while Pine Lodge bar/restaurant is a stroll down the road, as is the beach.

"The property is as remarkable as it is rare to the open market," Mr O'Reilly says, adding that the Royal Cork Yacht Club is within easy reach for sailing enthusiasts. 

VERDICT: A unique property with a real beach feel. Great outdoor entertaining space.

More in this section

Starter Homes: Four Cork properties on sale starting at €210,000 Starter Homes: Four Cork properties on sale starting at €210,000
Back to the future at superbly remodelled '70s relic with expansive outdoor terrace  Back to the future at superbly remodelled '70s relic with expansive outdoor terrace 
It's the berries: €2m  Rathcooney farm is ripe for the picking It's the berries: €2m  Rathcooney farm is ripe for the picking
Cosy €350,000 Fennell's Bay bolthole is all decked out for Atlantic Views

City to Country: Two-bed home in Dublin 3 or touch of wilderness in €255,000 Cappoquin cabin

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd