Cosy €350,000 Fennell's Bay bolthole is all decked out for Atlantic Views

HEATH'S View above Fennell's Bay in Myrtleville is exactly the sort of weekend bolthole Cork City dwellers dream of: large south facing raised deck from where to soak up those expansive Atlantic Views; a no-nonsense pretty bungalow easy to lock up and leave and of course the convenience - not much more than 20 minutes down the road.

The only caveat for holiday home hunters is that it's going to appeal to first time buyers for all the same reasons. Who wouldn't want to hunker down all year 'round in this fairly unique detached property with a stunning panorama and within an easy commute of the city?

So far, the c800 sq m home with it's lush, private rear garden, accessed down steps, is attracting the kind of mix you might expect ie first time buyers, holiday home hunters and even traders down, possibly retirees with the time to put their feet up and enjoy the vista.

Heath View, built in the 1990s and in the ownership of the same family since, comes to market with a guide price of €350,000 and the selling agent is Karl O'Reilly of Savills.

He points out that Crosshaven village is not even a five minute drive away, while Pine Lodge bar/restaurant is a stroll down the road, as is the beach.

"The property is as remarkable as it is rare to the open market," Mr O'Reilly says, adding that the Royal Cork Yacht Club is within easy reach for sailing enthusiasts.

VERDICT: A unique property with a real beach feel. Great outdoor entertaining space.

