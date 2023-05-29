Glengarriff home of artist and rancher with gardens as good as Chelsea Flower Show on the market for €395,000

Bocarnagh is as tranquil and scenic as you will find in West Cork 
Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Glengarriff, West Cork 

€395,000

Size

117 sq m (1259 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

2

BER

D1

SUCH is the level of interest in this spectacularly situated, glorious, stone-faced coastal home, where the garden could hold its own at the Chelsea Flower Show, that it could, in all likelihood, sell within days.

Glorious garden

Skates on then for anyone interested in settling in Bocarnagh, Glengarriff, home for the bones of a decade to Barbara and Paul Becker, an artist and a retired Texan rancher, who, due to a change in circumstances, are selling with very heavy hearts.

A single-storey two-bed with sea views set among mature trees, rockeries, shrubs and flowers, and close to Muccereagh Pier, auctioneer Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates says it’s “a heavenly home”, where rooms are orientated to make the most of coastal views and with windows exactly where they should be.

View from kitchen diner

 You may never stir from the sea-facing kitchen diner, unless it’s to segue outside to the raised deck or to step up into the heavily glazed living room, which is open to the kitchen, with a quirky feature arch/wall between them. 

The 117 sq m home, which has the flavour of both a ranch and an artist’s retreat (Barbara has a studio in a good size separate building) is on 1.85 acres and Mr Harrington predicts a very quick sale given its very obvious attractions. The guide price is €395,000.

VERDICT: Could be the Fastest Sale in the West (of Cork).

