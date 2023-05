FOR Limerick artist Geraldine Dennehy, period houses like Auburn House on O’Connell Avenue are like magnets.

Before buying this handsome three-storey redbrick property in one of Limerick city’s most sought-after residential areas, she had renovated five of them, including No 5 Victoria Terrace on South Circular Road, which she bought as a derelict wreck for €240,000 in 2015 and sold three years later for €600,000.

Auburn House, 3 Auburn Villas, purchased by Geraldine in 2019, is an end terrace house dating from 1905, which has ornate detailing on the outside and many original features on the inside.

Attracted by the elegance of the architecture and especially by the height of the ceilings, she knew she wanted to buy it when she discovered it had a light-filled room at the rear, which would make a perfect studio for painting.

“The house had been renovated by a doctor returning from Canada who added a large extension at the rear which included a room with double doors used as a surgery,” says Geraldine, who has since filled it with paintings of Limerick docklands and scenes of Achill Island and the Co Clare coast.

“I want to paint the old docklands before they are gone,’’ says Geraldine, who paints landscapes and streetscapes in oil but uses Farrow and Ball for home decoration.

She has painted the stained glass front door with F&B Nancy’s Blush pink, and the reception rooms in a deep shade of blue.

Throughout the house she has also covered the walls with paintings, some done by herself, others by other Irish artists.

Geraldine’s decorative endeavours since moving in have involved a good deal of carpet removal. “I took up carpets in the hall and the receptions rooms and polished the floorboards.’’ Recently she has replaced a fireplace with a 100 year-old marble one she sourced in England. She says that the building was used as a school in the 1950s and that some of the original fireplaces had been removed.

Original features which did survive include shuttered sash front windows to which previous owners have added a layer of internal glazing.

Fervently believing that high-ceilinged rooms need chandeliers, Geraldine splashed out on bringing in three from Italy — putting one in each of the reception rooms and using the third to light her bedroom.

Having done some redecorating, mostly on the ground floor, Geraldine had planned to do more but has now decided to downsize. “ I had thought about taking up the carpets from the stairs and polishing the boards, ’’ she reveals, observing that making any changes in a house of this age has to be done with great care and respect.

In all, the house has 244 sq metres of living space which includes the two high ceilinged reception rooms with period features as well as a kitchen and, in the extension, a dining room, a ground floor bathroom, a utility room, and Geraldine’s art studio.

On the first floor return there is a guest WC and a bathroom put in by previous owners. There’s also a bedroom (pic, right) used as a sitting room from which Geraldine removed the carpet before papering it in exotically patterned period style gold wallpaper, and adding a chandelier as a finishing touch. The first floor has three bedrooms, two large and a small one, while the top floor has two spacious bedrooms.

Outside, Auburn House has pretty cottage-style gardens which have been colourfully planted with roses, geraniums, and a variety of flowering shrubs. The major share of the garden is at the side and there is also a spacious parking area at the front.

New owners will want to carry out some careful modernising and redecorating. While the bathrooms need upgrading and the bedrooms redecorating, it is probably the kitchen and dining room extension which will require the most attention. Energy efficiency will also have to feature prominently on a to-do list.

Seeking offers of in excess of €850,000, Diarmuid Madigan of M&C Property says buyers might have to wait another 20 years for a house as impressive as this one to come on the market in this location. “Smaller two storey redbrick houses are easier to find — three-storey ones are in very limited supply.”

VERDICT: Highly desirable because of its location, the amount of space it offers, and the elegance of its architecture.