Back to the future at superbly remodelled '70s relic with expansive outdoor terrace 

Cahir, Co Tipperary
€695,000
Size
249 sq m (2680 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
A3
FLASHBACK two years and the Bun na Coille you saw then (see pic below) had a whole lot less wattage than the house you see now.
After more than half a century, Bun na Coille is still an architectural singularity, only this time, it’s warmer (A-rated), more inviting (cedar-wood exterior elements), and redesigned to wring the absolute maximum from its elevated station.
As it’s a Jack and Jill bathroom, it’s shared with a second double bedroom.
An added perk of the main bedroom is the sliding door to a patio.
In fact the “no expense spared” approach is evident from the electric entrance gate off Mountain Road, (which picks up on the cedar wood theme), and carries right through the extensively landscaped grounds around the house, where native trees and shrubs are in abundance; where an extended limestone southeast-facing terrace takes full advantage of those sweeping views; where two water features add to the sense of serenity; and where steps lead down to a lower garden and a long pond with a recycling water flow system.
“We’ve already had a few overseas enquiries, from the US and the UK, but also quite a few from Cork and Limerick who see great value for money in a home of this standard and this size (almost 250 sq m). It’s in a great commuter spot too, an hour to Cork and an hour to Limerick, and just five minutes to the motorway.”