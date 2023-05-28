Back to the future at superbly remodelled '70s relic with expansive outdoor terrace 

FLASHBACK two years and the Bun na Coille you saw then (see pic below) had a whole lot less wattage than the house you see now.

Bun na Coille prior to being remodelled

Regardless, it had always been a neighbourhood talking point, especially when it was built in the 1970s, when its low-slung form seemed more redolent of homes on America’s west coast, than Cahir’s Mountain Road.

Today, it’s back in the neighbourhood conversation, having undergone the builder’s scalpel, only to emerge looking bigger (by about 100 sq m) and better than ever.

After more than half a century, Bun na Coille is still an architectural singularity, only this time, it’s warmer (A-rated), more inviting (cedar-wood exterior elements), and redesigned to wring the absolute maximum from its elevated station.

Welcome to Bun na Coille Mark 2, on 10 acres in Cahirabbey Upper, at the bottom of a heavily-wooded slope (Scarragh Woods), looking down on Cahir town, with cracking countryside views and with two mountain ranges (Knockmealdowns and Comeraghs) in the crosshairs.

The work that produced Bun na Coille, Mark 2, began after the new owners bought it in 2021. Their intention was to bring it up to modern standards for a family member to live in — a change in circumstance has instead brought it to market — and they set about renovating with gusto. The main contractors on the job were builders Metro and they extended and retrofitted the house.

Before

After

As is clear from the “before” and “after” images, the principal extending work was to the far right of the house, to accommodate superb double bedrooms, while to the left, the garage was converted into a very sleek, contemporary open-plan kitchen/breakfast room that runs the depth of the house, with Spanish Entzo Dekton counter tops, high-end appliances and elegant cast iron radiators.

Before heading outdoors though, there’s more to see inside: An elegant living room where floor-to-ceiling windows drink in those gorgeous views; a snug/home office or whatever you want it to be (cosy den/guest room/play room).

Living room

Living room

Main bedroom

Jack and Jill bathroom

As it’s a Jack and Jill bathroom, it’s shared with a second double bedroom.

An added perk of the main bedroom is the sliding door to a patio.

Money wasn’t spared in the re-make of this house, obvious from the moment you cross the threshold, into the bright and airy hallway, where full length windows and a large skylight let natural light flood through.

Skylight in hallway

In fact the “no expense spared” approach is evident from the electric entrance gate off Mountain Road, (which picks up on the cedar wood theme), and carries right through the extensively landscaped grounds around the house, where native trees and shrubs are in abundance; where an extended limestone southeast-facing terrace takes full advantage of those sweeping views; where two water features add to the sense of serenity; and where steps lead down to a lower garden and a long pond with a recycling water flow system.

While the grounds around the house extend to about an acre (Metro was involved too in the landscaping, along with a local gardening company) , there’s another nine acres of agricultural land which selling agent Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes says could be ideal for those who own horses or other animals, or which could also be leased to local farmer(s), with the advantage of separate access into the land.

Of the house itself, she says the finish is “outstanding”: A3 energy rating, high-tech security system (smart phone accessible), air-to-water heating (also smart phone accessible), triple glazed Munster Joinery windows and doors throughout, cable trunking to hide TV cables and a new zinc roof.

Snug

Ms De Vere Hunt says although the Property Price Register shows Bun na Coille sold for €250,000 in 2021, in fact that included just the house and one acre. The remainder of the land cost an additional €108,000 and the new owners invested what she reckons is the bones of another €300,000 in the remodel and retrofit. Taking all of that into account, the guide price this time is €695,000 and the selling agent anticipates interest locally, nationally and internationally.

Dining area

“We’ve already had a few overseas enquiries, from the US and the UK, but also quite a few from Cork and Limerick who see great value for money in a home of this standard and this size (almost 250 sq m). It’s in a great commuter spot too, an hour to Cork and an hour to Limerick, and just five minutes to the motorway.”

Cahir town is less than a five minute drive, it’s 18 minutes to Clonmel and 16 minutes to Cashel.

“It’s a house that will attract a lot of interest locally too as it’s always stood out and could be bought by someone originally from Cahir who is now returning to the area,” Ms De Vere Hunt says.

VERDICT: A singular home in a sublime setting. Expect it to go well above the guide.