|
Passage West, Cork Harbour
|
€1.95m
|
Size
|
650 sq ft (7,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
Exempt
THE last time that Cork harbour’s period home Horsehead House came for sale, it found the right buyer — the energetic Tom McEntaggart, his wife Marie, and their children.
That was back in 1998, just as the Irish property market was beginning to gather pace in the first years of a price spiral that only unwound from 2008.
A classic and quite ornate Tudor revival villa, designed by Sir Thomas and Kearns Deane, Horsehead was to become the Meath couple’s own family home, and they also got planning (in 1999) for a development of 50 houses and apartments in the then-six acres of grounds.
In the interim, they delivered over a dozen or so large, larger and larger still, high-end detached homes, of up to and other 4,000 sq ft, all sold, and some resold since, at strong prices.
One of them topped €2m brand new, back in the 2000s, several approached €1m in recent years (No 13 fetched €975,000 in 2021), pretty much all have had extra sums lavished on them or on their landscaping and No 6, the most recent offering, made a heftier-still €1.525m.
Now the price bar is going to be moved on significantly again, as the original and biggest — Horsehead House itself — comes up for sale.
It comes for sale with agents Pat Falvey and Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney Sotheby International Realty (Lisney SIR) with a €1.95m AMV and they say: “Horsehead House is unquestionably one of the 2023 market highlights within the Cork marketplace: We’d expect to see strong interest from both local and international markets for such a unique home.”
He also wrapped up one of Munster’s strongest deals last year, that of Dripsey Castle Estate for almost twice its €2.95m AMV, to fetch between €5.5m and €6m, sold to an Irish buyer in the broad finance sector.
His Lisney SIR colleague Trevor O’Sullivan adds “we’re going to see viewers flying in from the four corners into Cork for this harbour one-off.”
Other notable harbour houses close to it include Ardmore House, Rockenham, Lee Carrow, Marmullane, and Mount Prospect (now Mount St Joseph), the latter also attributed to Sir Thomas Deane and, again with ornate Tudor-bethan flourishes and finery.
Horsehead House still connects visually to the waters of the harbour, seen in snatches between the new, mellow brick detacheds built beyond its retained lawns and acre meadow. It’s quite a sweep of view, north and east toward Little Island and Glounthaune, and over the river channel to the former NET Marino Point site, excavated in the 1970s, and recently gone into Port of Cork ownership with its dirty, banging and clanging industry (making fertiliser) a thing of the past, to Passage West residents’ delight.
The couple now selling here — with family reared and another grandchild due via a daughter living in the guest apartment — accept the line “that you only get to caretake a house like this, over its long life it will have many owners and raise many families,”and are handing it over in excellent order for whoever next falls for it.
It’s all off-centre, or irregular in its floor plan, with three reception rooms on the garden side, two of them interlinked and formal with matching modest-size old Waterford crystal chandeliers, while a separate room beyond is a music room, well able to accommodate a baby grand piano, almost as an afterthought among other fine furniture pieces.
Preparing for viewings, selling agents Lisney SIR say Horsehead House has retained old-world charm but also incorporates modern conveniences and amenities, with interior finishes and detailing to suit.