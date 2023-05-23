City to Country: Heated pool in Tramore or spacious €585k home on outskirts of Limerick city

You might imagine from its extensive lawned gardens that La Carriére on Clonmacken Road is a rural property, but the four-bed detached house is actually located within a 10 to 15 minute drive of Limerick city centre.

Listing the spacious 1990s-built property with a guide of €585,000, Ed Nepean of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick said that the 0.45 acres of manicured gardens make this a tranquil oasis.

“The house is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac within easy reach of all conceivable amenities, but is a world away from the hustle and bustle of town,” he says, noting that the location close to Ennis Road and South Circular Road is sought after.

The name La Carriére means quarry in French and was chosen when the owners discovered there had been one nearby.

The house offers 195 sq m of modern accommodation which at ground level includes a living/dining room, a kitchen /breakfast room as well as two sitting rooms, a guest WC, and a utility room. The upper floor has a bathroom and four bedrooms including one with an en suite.

The gardens, enclosed at the sides by high hedges, are private and peaceful, with a printed concrete drive at the front and a patio behind.

VERDICT: Offers a flavour of country living without a long commute.

Glenville, Co Cork €585,000 Size 239 sq m (2,572 sq ft) Bedrooms 5/6 Bathrooms 4 BER B3

The kind of space, gardens, and features that you definitely won’t find in the suburbs are on offer at this six-bed detached house at Ballybrack, Glenville, some 19km from Cork City.

A stone-face property with 239sq m of living space, it comes with an acre and a half of lawned and landscaped gardens in which there are vegetable plots, a little orchard, a pond, and a tiered stone feature, as well as a detached garage which has been converted into a home gym.

“This is a highly- impressive family home which provides great space for entertaining as well as scenic views of rolling countryside and of the Galtees in the distance,” says auctioneer Joe Organ who is seeking offers of €585,000. Generous-sized accommodation includes two sitting rooms, a wet room, a kitchen-diner, and a utility room. There is also a ground floor room used as a study which was originally the sixth bedroom.

Upstairs there is a bathroom and five bedrooms including two with en suites. The main bedroom at the rear has a balcony, and an en suite has been fitted with a Jacuzzi bath.

A modern, well-kept house with a good B3 BER, it has colourfully decorated walls which a new owner will most likely want to repaint.

Outside there are expansive gardens with stone walls, neat hedging and shrubs, and parking space for 10 cars.

Located 4km from Glenville village, the house is 5km from Watergrasshill which offers easy access to the M8.

VERDICT: A substantial home with a lot of garden.

Kenmare, Co Kerry €595,000 Size 186 sq m (2,000 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER A3

Although it’s been a holiday home since the owners bought it as a new build in 2010, it’s possible that No 39 Oakwood Manor in Kenmare is about to become a family home for a returning emigrant or a relocating buyer.

One of nine houses situated in the most exclusive and expensive end of the development, it’s a four-bed detached property with a guide of €595,000.

The houses across from it are larger with views of the golf course and one of them, No 41, sold for €910,000 last year.

Describing No 39 as luxurious, Elaine Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly says it’s an architecturally- designed house which was built and finished to a high standard and decorated by an interior designer.

“Features include solid oak flooring, a handmade kitchen with granite worktops, and concrete floors on the first floor,” she reveals, adding that the owners replaced the roof in 2021 and put in a new heat exchange system in 2023 which brought the BER up to an A3.

The ground floor is mostly taken up by a very substantial kitchen/dining/ living room and there’s also a guest WC and utility.

The first floor has four bedrooms including two with en suites and a bathroom.

Situated in a cul de sac at the end of Oakwood Manor, the house is a little over 1km from Kenmare town centre.

VERDICT: Desirable for holidays or all-year-round living.

Tramore, Co Waterford €560,000 Size 193 sq m (2,077 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

There's little in the line of additional home comforts that the owners of the Paddock, Islandkeane, Fenor near Tramore haven’t thought of.

The 18 sq m outdoor seawater pool heated by solar panels is sure to impress viewers as will the outdoor entertainment area which has a bar counter with high stools, a draught beer system, a fridge, and a built-in barbecue.

Equine enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover that the property is on a site of almost an acre and has three stables, a tack room, and a very large barn.

The bungalow itself, built as a family home by the owners in 2000, is in beautiful condition. Its 193 sq m of accommodation includes four bedrooms (one en suite), a bathroom, a WC, a utility room, a living room and a generous-sized kitchen with hand painted units, a granite-topped island, and a built-in coffee machine.

As a later addition, the owners put in a tiled, high-ceilinged orangery/conservatory at the rear which has two sets of French doors and a chandelier suspended from a roof lantern skylight.

Outside by the pool there’s a fireplace and a log cabin with a hot tub.

Seeking offers of €560,000 Michael Griffin of Griffin auctioneers says it’s a dream family home and that its location, 5km from Tramore and a 20-minute drive from Waterford City, offers a perfect blend of countryside and coastal living.

VERDICT: Has the kind of comforts that city buyers won’t even have known they wanted.