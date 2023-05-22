Heritage €500k West Cork home Roseville ripe for sensitive renewal

|
Enniskeane, West Cork
|
€500,000
|
Size
|
333 sq m (3,500 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
G
Owner names include Henry Beamish, possibly link to a Lord Bandon, GS Ottley, Dr TW Smyth, Cornelius Crowley, Georgina Sarah Jagoe and, from 1944, Dr Ellen Griffin (originally from Rossmore) and Dr James Griffin, who had practiced medicine in England and who bought several West Cork farms in later years.
Now, the 3,500 sq ft original Georgian five-bay farmhouse is offered on 2.94 acres by Liam Hodnett of Hodnett Forde with a €500,000 AMV.
It’s a renovation project with immense scope, and internal architectural detailing he says, along with original 19th-century outbuildings.
Set close to the visitor attraction Glenview Gardens and just one field south of the River Bandon, downriver from Enniskeane, Roseville has been lived in up to about three years ago, by Donal Crowley Jr and his fiancée Suzanne O’Shea (due to wed in two weeks, with daughter Clara who was born in Roseville attending), but he says it’s too big a restoration project for them.