Heritage €500k West Cork home Roseville ripe for sensitive renewal

AUCTIONEER Liam Hodnett is only the latest professional name in a long selling line associated with West Cork’s early 19th-century Roseville House — its vendors have unearthed historic newspaper clippings of it, or its contents and produce,advertised for sale in the Skibbereen Eagle in 1895, and ever since in publications like the Southern Star and in the then- Cork Examiner.

Roseville House is within a walk of Enniskeane, just south of the River Bandon

Repeated references to Roseville recall sales of house, land, stock and fowl, nesting boxes, antique furniture and farm equipment, with auctioneers variously listed as Thos MacCabe & Sons (1895), William G Wood in 1909, JT Jeffers in 1929, MJ O’Neill & Sons in 1944, and Wm McCarthy in 1950.

Owner names include Henry Beamish, possibly link to a Lord Bandon, GS Ottley, Dr TW Smyth, Cornelius Crowley, Georgina Sarah Jagoe and, from 1944, Dr Ellen Griffin (originally from Rossmore) and Dr James Griffin, who had practiced medicine in England and who bought several West Cork farms in later years.

Hall of some local fame

The links are appreciated by vendor Donal Crowley, who says Dr Ellen Griffin was his great grandaunt and it passed to his father (also Donal) in 1987 and his wife Patricia, who farmed its then 40 acres and who built modern sheds and a milking parlour.

Now, the 3,500 sq ft original Georgian five-bay farmhouse is offered on 2.94 acres by Liam Hodnett of Hodnett Forde with a €500,000 AMV.

Living room

It’s a renovation project with immense scope, and internal architectural detailing he says, along with original 19th-century outbuildings.

Heritage buildings

Set close to the visitor attraction Glenview Gardens and just one field south of the River Bandon, downriver from Enniskeane, Roseville has been lived in up to about three years ago, by Donal Crowley Jr and his fiancée Suzanne O’Shea (due to wed in two weeks, with daughter Clara who was born in Roseville attending), but he says it’s too big a restoration project for them.

Sleeping beauty: no shortage of space

Typically symmetrical with a gracious central hall and staircase, it has deep doorcases, internal arches, ornate plasterwork, sash windows with shutters and a slate roof, with hipped extensions to the rear helping to bulk out its size and accommodation scope, while the stone outbuildings have further potential.

VERDICT: Put your own name to it, give it a bit of hard pruning and Enniskeane’s Roseville will bloom again.