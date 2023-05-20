After a thorough overhaul, this Lee Road Cottage by the weir is back on the market for €349,000

A PAIR of brothers with a taste for buying, renovating and flipping properties managed to transform tired No 2 Lee Cottages and have it back on the market less than five months after buying it.

There isn’t much they didn’t do to the 1900s riverside home, one of a terrace of half a dozen, built to house employees of the Old Lee Road waterworks, which at the time was directly across the road.

Given its vintage, renovations were comprehensive: Underground clay pipes were whipped out and replaced; 110mm of insulation was put on the walls, 100mm in the floors and six inches of insulation in the attic; triple-glazed windows and doors were installed throughout and a new gas heating and plumbing system was introduced, with zoned heating. Their diligence paid off as this very old townhouse now has a B2 energy rating.

Their work didn’t stop there: A rear flat roof was removed and rebuilt; an ensuite was installed in the main bedroom; new carpet flooring was laid; and a new kitchen was fitted.

Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates, who is selling the 56 sq m Lee Road home, said the brothers “didn’t hold back” when it came to the fitout.

“They essentially pulled it back to a shell and brought in a team and did a really good job,” Mr Murphy says. Having bought it in January for €167,000, it’s now on the market for a €349,000.

For that you will get a two-bed (one ensuite) with open-plan living downstairs (kitchen/dining/living room). The main bathroom is upstairs. There’s an outside utility in a small yard to the rear.

You will also inherit a wonderful view of the river-spanning weir that crosses from the old waterworks to Cork’s Lee Fields, which journalist/broadcaster Matt Cooper recalled crossing as a child, to get to the now-gone open-air Lee Baths, from the family home at No 1 Lee Cottages.

View across the river towards the Kingsley Hotel and County Hall

“It’s a quality spot with a terrific view of the river and an easy walk to the city centre, to UCC, to a couple of hospitals. I think it will appeal to investors, downsizers and strong first time buyers,” Mr Murphy says.

No 2 doesn’t have a garden. Out front is paved for parking.

VERDICT: Turnkey in great location with lovely view. Cross-category buyer appeal.