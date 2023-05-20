A good energy rating and a great garden come with this ahead-of-its-time Glounthaune home

|
Glounthaune, Cork
|
€650,000
|
Size
|
198 sq m (2132 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
THESE Windsor Hill homes were unusual when built in the late 1970s, embracing architectural features such as picture windows, which were not common back then, but are a highly-desired design element these days.
Perhaps the builders, C&C Construction, had been influenced by houses they'd seen in the US - there's a hint of the west coast about them.
No 13 Thornberry, on Glounthaune's Windsor Hill, is a fine home with a striking B3 energy rating, given its vintage. The owners were clearly energy conscious as they installed 10 solar panels and electric car chargers.
The final house in an estate of a baker's dozen which cost the owners IR£22,000 in 1976, it's on a fine site, 0.4 acres, above Cork Harbour, with terrific panoramic views and glorious gardens, thanks to green-fingered owners, who are downsizing, quitting the family home of nearly 50 years.
Their almost 200 sq m home - a little dated decoratively - has two reception rooms, a harbour-facing conservatory, four bedrooms (one ensuite), a kitchen, utility and family bathroom.
Selling agent is Pat O'Shea of Dick Barry & Son and he is guiding at €650,000.
"It's a fabulous family home within easy reach of Glounthaune village and train station, where there are regular services to Cork City, Cobh and Midleton. It's also just a few minutes drive from the Jack Lynch Tunnel," Mr O'Shea says.
Super trade-up opportunity in a nice neighbourhood. Great garden.