A good energy rating and a great garden come with this ahead-of-its-time Glounthaune home

Harbour facing No 13 Thornberry has glorious views too
13 Thornberry, Windsor Hill, Glounthaune

Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 12:45
Catherine Shanahan

Glounthaune, Cork 

€650,000

Size

198 sq m (2132 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

THESE Windsor Hill homes were unusual when built in the late 1970s, embracing architectural features such as picture windows, which were not common back then, but are a highly-desired design element these days.

Perhaps the builders, C&C Construction, had been influenced by houses they'd seen in the US - there's a hint of the west coast about them.

No 13 Thornberry, on Glounthaune's Windsor Hill, is a fine home with a striking B3 energy rating, given its vintage. The owners were clearly energy conscious as they installed 10 solar panels and electric car chargers.

The final house in an estate of a baker's dozen which cost the owners IR£22,000 in 1976, it's on a fine site, 0.4 acres, above Cork Harbour, with terrific panoramic views and glorious gardens, thanks to green-fingered owners, who are downsizing, quitting the family home of nearly 50 years.

Their almost 200 sq m home - a little dated decoratively - has two reception rooms, a harbour-facing conservatory, four bedrooms (one ensuite), a kitchen, utility and family bathroom.

Selling agent is Pat O'Shea of Dick Barry & Son and he is guiding at €650,000.

"It's a fabulous family home within easy reach of Glounthaune village and train station, where there are regular services to Cork City, Cobh and Midleton. It's also just a few minutes drive from the Jack Lynch Tunnel," Mr O'Shea says.

VERDICT: Super trade-up opportunity in a nice neighbourhood. Great garden.

 

