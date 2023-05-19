Nautical but nice at €685k East Cork home with terrific coastal outlook

THERE’S no point in a home by the coast if you’re not going to capitalise on its biggest asset and that means facing the main living zones seaward, flipping living rooms upstairs and installing lots and lots of glass. If you’re not prepared to do that, you may as well remain in your three bed semi in the city surburbs, where your only view is of the neighbour’s wall.

Sea view from first floor lounge

The owner of No 23 Siddons Court in Lower Aghada was wholly motivated to make the most of his fantastic outlook when he built the house in 2005. He bought the c0.3 acre site that it’s on from the private developers of a neat 22-unit residential scheme on land just below it, also called Siddons Court.

It was one of just three serviced sites that came up for sale and the trio of homes built there form their own little cul de sac.

Having hired an architect to design his 207 sq m home, No 23's owner encouraged plenty of nautical flourishes to tie in with the coastal setting. At the table in the apex of the kitchen windows, beyond the sharply-angled breakfast bar, you get the sense of being in the bow of a boat, with a view full of sea and sky.

Kitchen window points towards the bay

The nautical theme is picked up in two of the bedrooms too, where circular windows mimic a ship’s portholes.

Bedroom view

One looks down over Rostellan and the other looks towards Cobh. Feature windows are a big factor in this house design.

Picture window in upstairs lounge

Selling agent James Colbert of Colbert & Co says the upstairs living area “has the best views in the property”.

Upstairs lounge

“The owner positioned the window sill perfectly so that when sitting, you have uninterrupted views of the harbour.

“There is even a full length side window which was a favoured reading spot and looks down the water towards Rostellan.”

There’s no prizes for guessing which of the property’s four bedrooms is the most popular – it has to be the seaward-looking, first floor, double bedroom, which comes with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

No 23 has followed the rules for what to do when you have a home with a coastal outlook, because all of the daytime accommodation faces the sea.

That includes both living rooms – one each on the ground and first floors – and the kitchen diner.

Downstairs living room

Two bedrooms on the ground floor are to the rear, as are the utility and bathroom, and it’s the same upstairs, apart from the main bedroom.

The curved, double-height hallway and galleried landing are nice design features.

As you might expect from a seaside home, natural light levels are high, aided and abetted by plenty of velux windows.

High ceilings help too. In the upstairs living room, the ceiling is vaulted.

Outside is in good shape – there's a patio and lawn and scope to do more to the rear, which is sloped, but with good potential to create a tiered seating area.

Mr Colbert, whose guide price for No 23 is €685,000, emphasises the solid B2 energy rating, not too shabby for a house built in 2005.

“When the owner was building it, he went above and beyond the building regulations of the time and insulated the walls inside and out, hence that very good energy rating,” Mr Colbert says, adding that a buyer could benefit from the green mortgage scheme (lower interest rate/increased loan amount).

He’s already seeing keen interest, with about half a dozen parties lined up for the initial viewing, and two of those are UK-based.

“With a house of this size and quality, I would be expecting interest from overseas from relocators, who like the area and see value for money, but also from people in the area looking to size-up.

“There’s a great lifestyle on offer in Aghada: near beaches, water activities, a tennis club, GAA grounds, a walkway. It’s a real family-orientated community,” Mr Colbert says.

VERDICT: Ship-shape coastal outlook home for traders-up.