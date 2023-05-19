Crab Lane's €1.05m Eglantine is a hidden home and a half

NAMED after a hardy, and fragrant, rose-like shrub Eglantine is this very deceptive, almost hidden home and a half on Cork city’s Crab Lane … yes, it’s one of the dozen or so detached homes whose gardens and tall boundary walls contribute to the linear, narrow lane’s leafy demeanor.

The bigger, taller half....

This Ballintemple district and carefully tended Eglantine dates to the 1970s, and was built in the long and mature rear gardens to the south of a home on the Blackrock Road called Cranleigh, with a family link between Eglantine and previous owners of Cranleigh.

Glorious tended gardens

Barely glimpsed from the lane, Eglantine is set at the Blackrock Road end of Crab Lane (there’s a well-regarded national school in the mid-section too).

It’s within a short walk of Ballintemple village and a slightly longer yet still easy walk to the city centre, and to public parks, as well as the evolving Marina.

Main living room links to dining room behind the chimney breast. The fireplace came from the period home Raffeen House

Eglantine is fresh to market this weekend with estate agent Timothy Sullivan who rightly claims it’s an extremely deceptive property, looking like a bungalow when glimpsed from the the entrance gate on the lane.

Eglantine is a big and bright family home in a great setting

But, really it is a home of two halves, single storey to one end and two-storey on the other, with a high gable end to the south and with a precipitous roof profile; think ski-slope-like.

Home comforts

The unusual, but very effective layout, is down to the 1970s design by Cork architect Owen McCarthy who was commissioned by Eglantine’s owners, a family who’ve been here from day one, having ‘traded-up’ when children were young, and it has some notable features which still have a currency in smart design today.

First up, it’s super-private, on very mature gardens graced by numerous acers of all sizes and hues, on circa one-third of an acre.

Much of the perimeter’s planting is likely to predate Eglantine’s own construction, and is maybe as old as the adjoining original, the early 1900s-built Cranleigh, which is out of sight and entered at the corner of Crab Lane and the Blackrock Road.

Dining room with serving hatch: new owners will likely repurpose

Eglantine’s size is deceptive, over 2,500 sq ft or 236 sq m within, and internally it fits in four or five bedrooms, depending on usage, split over two floors, as well as having very decent-sized main living/reception rooms.

Oh, and there’s also an enormous accessible area under a huge roof section, known decades back as ‘the train attic’ as this was where the children of the house had their extensive Marklin railway set back in the day.

It’s an enormous lofty space (up to 500 sq ft or more?), but any new occupants hoping to go down a different track with it will have to re-engineer the roof supports here if they wish to colonise it for fuller head heights.

As it so elegantly stands, Eglantine’s existing rooms on both levels have great head/ceiling heights, with an internal split level of a few steps between the bungalow end, primarily bedrooms, and the two-storey side to the south.

To the left in the single story end are three, or four bedrooms.

View past family dining to sun-spot with patio access

Two very cleverly have original folding or bifold doors and would have been separate boys’ bedrooms, each with landing access, and the doors could be closed for privacy, or be drawn back to join them together for play.

Right now, they are left open for a 17’ by 12’ bedroom with two windows.

This end also has two further bedrooms, and a bathroom with shower, plus a walk-in hotpress.

Separately, the biggest and best bedroom is upstairs over the living room.

First floor bedroom, with en suite and dressing room

It’s 18’ by 14’, with lovely garden views, and has a 18’ by 5’ dressing room, plus an upgraded bathroom with double shower.

This upper level has a square landing, suitable as home office, with a further door into the ‘train attic’.

Back down at ground level, right of the hall through glazed double doors, is Eglantine’s main reception room, almost in two separate sections, at 32’ by 18’ all in and carpeted, with parana pine ceiling, comprising a large, double aspect drawing room with garden access, and dining room behind a chimney breast which makes up about two third of the part-divide, with an open fire with brass and marble surround and marble mantle over, salvaged decades ago from the old Raffeen House in Cork harbour.

The formal dining area has a large picture window overlooking a south-facing patio, ready set up for replacement with a large sliding glass door set up given the temptations of the patio just on the other side.

View from family living towards the kitchen

Almost as large is the kitchen/family dining/living area behind then, and it’s a whopper at 36’ long and up to 15’ wide, breaking out into a double aspect sun room at the far end, with a simple fireplace, shelving and French doors opening to the patio, and getting both south and west sunlight: it’s where all the family time was best enjoyed, say the vendors.

Hall, showing internal split level, to left

Other rooms include a utility room with access to a rear courtyard where boats have been stored, and a particularly large guest WC, again indicative that there’s hardly a mean-sized room in this distinctively well-laid out family home.

Good and all as the house is — and, it is good — many who come to view will be as impressed by the location, which is tops, and the expertly maintained gardens and the privacy they afford and they’ve been enjoyed for decades not just by the home’s inhabitants, but by abundant birdlife in thrall to the tree and shrub cover.

Planting includes numerous acers, monkey puzzle trees, lime trees, a palm tree or two, various hardwoods, several Dicksonia tree ferns, shrubs and flower beds and despite the one-third of an acre size, most of it is fairly straightforward to maintain.

Then, there’s easy parking and turning for several cars, a covered car port section and a hard surface rear yard.

Immaculately kept but dated (nicely so) on the décor front, Eglaninte has gas central heating, a D1 BER, a perfectly-pitched large sun patio and scope for alterations as little, or as much, as any new owners might want. Many will leave as is; others may look at doing more with the ‘train attic,’ or adding an extra floor on top of the bungalow section.

It’s a case of you pay your money and you make your choices.

Agent Tim Sullivan guides at €1.05m and can expect to be busy here in coming weeks.

Go, Crab Lane NS

It’s within a few hundred metres of upmarket modern schemes like Botanika and Lindville, where gardens quite typically are quite small, while its nearest neighbours are already proven to be well in the €1m+ category.

Cranleigh next door on the Blackrock Road shows on the Price Register in 2020 as a €1.2m transaction while across Crab Lane a period home called Montana was sold by Mr Sullivan in 2017 for a recorded €1.14m.

VERDICT: appearances really do deceive, this Eglantine is a rose by any other name.