Crab Lane's €1.05m Eglantine is a hidden home and a half

|
Crab Lane, Ballintemple, Cork
|
€1.05m
|
Size
|
236 sq m (2,520 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4/5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
D2
NAMED after a hardy, and fragrant, rose-like shrub Eglantine is this very deceptive, almost hidden home and a half on Cork city’s Crab Lane … yes, it’s one of the dozen or so detached homes whose gardens and tall boundary walls contribute to the linear, narrow lane’s leafy demeanor.
This Ballintemple district and carefully tended Eglantine dates to the 1970s, and was built in the long and mature rear gardens to the south of a home on the Blackrock Road called Cranleigh, with a family link between Eglantine and previous owners of Cranleigh.
It’s within a short walk of Ballintemple village and a slightly longer yet still easy walk to the city centre, and to public parks, as well as the evolving Marina.
Eglantine is fresh to market this weekend with estate agent Timothy Sullivan who rightly claims it’s an extremely deceptive property, looking like a bungalow when glimpsed from the the entrance gate on the lane.
But, really it is a home of two halves, single storey to one end and two-storey on the other, with a high gable end to the south and with a precipitous roof profile; think ski-slope-like.
Much of the perimeter’s planting is likely to predate Eglantine’s own construction, and is maybe as old as the adjoining original, the early 1900s-built Cranleigh, which is out of sight and entered at the corner of Crab Lane and the Blackrock Road.
To the left in the single story end are three, or four bedrooms.
Separately, the biggest and best bedroom is upstairs over the living room.
The formal dining area has a large picture window overlooking a south-facing patio, ready set up for replacement with a large sliding glass door set up given the temptations of the patio just on the other side.
Almost as large is the kitchen/family dining/living area behind then, and it’s a whopper at 36’ long and up to 15’ wide, breaking out into a double aspect sun room at the far end, with a simple fireplace, shelving and French doors opening to the patio, and getting both south and west sunlight: it’s where all the family time was best enjoyed, say the vendors.
It’s within a few hundred metres of upmarket modern schemes like Botanika and Lindville, where gardens quite typically are quite small, while its nearest neighbours are already proven to be well in the €1m+ category.