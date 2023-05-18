Remodeled €495,000 Beaumont House of the Week is on the up and up

WHEN this extended suburban home sold three years ago for €390,000, it smashed the sales price record for Marian Park, held for the previous six years by No 8.

No 8, AKA St Judes, had sold in 2015 for €297,500, exploding the myth that any namesake of St Judes is a hopeless case. It took another 10 house sales in the park before any other home came close (No 14 sold for €295,000 in 2019).

Prices entered a different ballpark when No 38 came to market in 2020, when it featured in the Irish Examiner’s Property and Home. From a starting guide of €335,000, it sold for €390,000. Now however, it’s set to smash its own record.

On the market once more, with a guide this time of €495,000, expect hawk-eyed interest from the neighbours. Blackrock house prices are currently going in one direction, and, as Yazz might yodel, the only way is up.

Entrance hall

None of this is particularly good news for house hunters but what you should know is that No 38 is not your standard Marian Park home. It sold back in 2015 for the much more modest figure of €207,000, and it was the work put in by that buyer that made it such a market success five years later.

Kitchen diner

That particular owner gutted it down to its fine thick walls, extended it to the side and rear (helped by the fact that it’s end-of-terrace), put in a fine new kitchen with a glazed back wall including sliding doors to a patio, replastered and repainted, fitted new windows and doors, installed a new heating system, put an ensuite with rainhead shower into the main bedroom, snuck in a hidden utility under the stairs and a guest WC. In short: They created a new home out of an old carcase, as the auctioneer at the time pointed out.

Sitting room

Having seen it three years ago, Property and Home can confirm that the Beaumount home is in even better shape now, as the people who bought it at the time added some lovely touches, transforming it from a fresh but impersonal property into a crisp and inviting family home.

The garden is in good shape too, although truth be told, it hasn’t changed much in the last three years.

An ancient stone wall still runs along the bottom, and there’s a patio at the top, and some pretty trees and shrubs and it’s all nicely enclosed and private, and bigger that some of the others because it’s end of terrace, and by dint of good fortune, it also faces south.

In fact, selling agent Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy describes the large garden as the “coup de grace” and the house as “immaculate”.

Even more importantly though is the Blackrock location.

“The price, we feel, is reflective of the market. Prices in Blackrock are phenomenal at the moment,” Mr Downey says.

For your money, you will get a three-bed, end-of-terrace, extended and remodelled home, with modern finishes throughout, in a mature and popular residential area and with a solid B3 energy rating.

Accommodation includes that attractive kitchen/dining/living area that overlooks the back patio and lawn; guest WC and cleverly concealed utility; a living room overlooking the rear garden; a small home office (or study/playroom), and overhead, three bedrooms (one en suite) and the family bathroom.

Small study

The house, which extends to 129 sq m, is close to Blackrock village, Mahon Point Shopping Centre, and a host of schools and sporting facilities, not to mention the ever-improving Blackrock to Passage Greenway and new Marina parks. It’s also on a public bus route.

Mr Downey says it comes to market as the owners are relocating to the countryside and he is expecting strong interest from families. “The back garden will draw people, it’s very child-friendly, there’s loads of space and it’s very private,” he says.

There’s a green out front too, and a grotto, probably a throwback to the Vatican’s Marian Year, in 1954. Marian Park is an ex-local authority housing estate where homes have kept up well with market prices thanks to the Blackrock address.

VERDICT: Expert job done on extending and modernising No 38. Terrific rear garden. Same goes for location.