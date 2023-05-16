City to Country: €600,000 Dublin 7 mid-terrace or sea views from Clare countryside 

Redbrick charm and its proximity to Stoneybatter are the key selling points for 8 St David’s Terrace on Blackhorse Avenue.

That’s according to Elizabeth Ryan of Sherry FitzGerald who is quoting a guide of €600,000 for the three-bed mid-terrace house which dates from 1910.

Describing it as lovely property which has all the charm of its era, she says it was extended and renovated before her clients bought it in 2000 and is now well maintained and well presented.

“The location is superb - it’s just a short stroll from Stoneybatter village and a ten-minute walk from Phoenix Park,” she says, adding that it’s located within an easy commute from the city centre.

Accommodation at ground level includes a timber floored front living room with high ceilings, coving and a fireplace as well as an archway which opens into a similar style dining room which also has a fireplace. In an extended area at the rear, there’s a modern kitchen with grey and white units.

Upstairs on the first floor return, there’s a newly modernised bathroom while the first floor has three bedrooms including a small one at the rear and two with fireplaces. The converted attic at the top of the house has a carpeted room with a Velux window and an exposed redbrick wall.

At the rear of the property, there is an attractive south-facing paved garden with a pedestrian exit opening onto a laneway.

VERDICT: Well maintained and charming, it’s within a 20-minute bus ride from the city centre.

Crecora, Co Limerick €500,000 Size 193 sq m (2,077 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

All the space, rural tranquillity and gardens a trade-up buyer could ask for are on offer at this four-bed detached redbrick house at Skehenagh, Crecora, just 13 km from Limerick city centre.

Built in the late 1990s it’s a beautifully maintained family home with 193 sq metres of accommodation and a C2 BER.

“It’s the type of spacious trade-up property that’s in short supply,’’ says Ailbhe O’Malley of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick who is seeking offers of €500,000.

“It’s just eight km from Raheen and within a short drive from The University of Limerick Regional Hospital, Raheen Business Park and Crescent shopping Centre,’’ she reveals, Accommodation includes two sitting rooms with solid fuel stoves as well as a spacious kitchen diner with an extensive selection of cream shaker style units.

On the side, there’s a sun room with red brick walls and at the rear, a utility room, a guest WC and a bedroom which might be used as an office.

VERDICT: The space and gardens could look very tempting to a city family.

Ardfert, Co Kerry €550,000 Size 277 sq m + sq m studio Bedrooms 5+1 Bathrooms 3+1 BER B2

At the upper end of the market in the Tralee area, this five-bed dormer property at Abbeylands Ardfert offers stylish and exceptionally spacious accommodation for a guide of in excess of €550,000.

According to Michael O’Sullivan of Walsh & O’Sullivan Auctioneers — it’s one of the finest houses to come on the market in the locality in recent times — providing 277 sq metres of living space including a 42 sq metre studio apartment.

“It was block built in 2017, has triple glazed windows, a high B2 BER rating and a very high standard of finish ’’ says Mr O’Sullivan, noting that Ardfert is popular with trade-up buyers from Tralee and also with buyers returning from the UK.

The central living space is a generous-sized kitchen diner with charcoal grey units and there’s also a sitting room, a utility room, a shower room and two ground-floor bedrooms, including one en suite. The upper floor has two more bedrooms, a bathroom and a landing area used as an office.

A separate door at the side provides access to the studio apartment which has a bathroom and an open-plan kitchen/living/ bedroom space.

The owners are currently renting it on Airbnb for €100 a night.

Set on a site of a third of an acre, the property is within a five minutes walk from Ardfert village and is nine km from Tralee.

VERDICT: Ultra-modern, spacious and stylish, it’s just four km from Banna Strand.

Clahane, Co Clare €540,000 Size 125 sq m (1,345 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

This modern three bedroom bungalow located a little over 100 metres from a rocky shoreline at Clahane in Clare would do nicely for a buyer in search of a lifestyle change by the coast.

So says David Costelloe of Costelloe Estates who has noticed an increase in occupiers purchasing in the area in recent times.

This one, which has a guide of €540,000 is an owner-occupied family home which was built in 2007 and has solar panels and a B3 BER.

He believes that it will also appeal to commuters from Ennis and to people employed in tourism in the area.

“It has views of the coast from most of the rooms and is located close to the beach at Clahane which has rockpools which are popular with swimmers,’’ says Mr Costello, pointing out that it’s less than three km from Liscannor and around seven km from Lahinch.

Set on a site of half an acre, the bungalow has 125 sq metres of living space as well an additional 50 sq metres on the upper floor.

Accommodation includes a high-ceilinged kitchen diner with a cream unit, a sitting groom with a stove, a sunroom and a utility room.

The property also has a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite, as well as three store rooms on the upper floor.

For a buyer thinking of working from home, there’s a detached 55 sq metre garage which could be turned into an office.

VERDICT: Seaside properties are always in demand – especially in summer.