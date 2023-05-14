A family with GAA-mad youngsters might find the perfect trade-up at €695,000 Willowbank in Blackrock 

HOMES in Willowbank tend to be keepers, with just two coming up for sale in the past half a dozen years. Now it's the turn of No 37 and it's the kind of property that has "family" stamped all over it. For starters, it has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a very decent, west-facing rear garden.

It also has that "extra" reception room - a lounge, in addition to a kitchen, dining room and living room.

In very good condition, selling agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing expects strong interest from families trading up.

"Its Church Road location means it's in a really desirable neighbourhood, while also being close to all of the essential amenties," Mr Olden says.

If membership of a GAA club is on your list of essential amenities, then there's a good one, a stone's throw away, at Blackrock Hurling and Football Club. There's plenty of retail around too, and choice of schools, and Blackrock village is a short walk away, as is access to the constantly upgrading Blackrock to Passage greenway. On the nearby Marina, a dizzying array of slides has been installed in a park just off it, attracting plenty of junior adrenalin junkies.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde watches as Ann Doherty CEO Cork City council and Paul McGartoll, National transport authority try out the slides at the opening of phase one of the Marina to Passsage West Greenway Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mr Olden is guiding No 37 at €695,000 and he says the 192 sq m home is turnkey.

VERDICT: The Blackrock postcode is unassailable.