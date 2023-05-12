Out with '70s retro, in with crisp makeover at €475,000 East Cork home 

Sheiling has good grounds too, including a dedicated BBQ area
Sheiling, Killeagh Road, Castlemartyr

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 17:00
Catherine Shanahan

Castlemartyr, Co Cork 

€475,000

Size

144 sq m (1550 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

2

BER

C2

SHEILING, a four-bed bungalow on the Killeagh Road, was built nearly 50 years ago, but if you’d never think it.

Where it does show its age is in the front garden, but that’s a good thing, because the shrubs and trees that line the drive have matured beautifully.

The reason for the bungalow’s youthful good looks is a thorough renovation five years ago. Windows and doors were replaced, solar panels added and it gained a new kitchen, with not a hint of 1976 in its look or layout.

 Open plan, bright and contemporary, it’s the perfect space for family, particularly if keen on entertaining.

 The rear is geared for BBQs, with a patio off the kitchen and, beyond it, a dedicated, low-maintenance BBQ area.

Anyone looking at the Property Price Register will see that house sold in January for €505,000. However, a change in circumstances for the buyers sees it return to market– with a guide of €475,000.

Selling Sheiling is Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties and he says there’s “really strong interest” .

“It’s a fabulous house in a really nice setting, of about 0.5 acres, just outside Castlemartyr village, very close to Garryvoe Beach," Mr Kennedy says.

Garryvoe Beach
Garryvoe Beach

A large, detached garage “could make a superb workshop” he adds.

The house is within walking distance of pretty Castlemartyr village, a 10 minute drive from Midelton and just off the N25 Cork/Waterford Road.

VERDICT: Crisp, modern bungalow with great outdoor space. Will appeal to families looking to trade up.

