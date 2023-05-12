Long history and two sets of improving owners at coastal €1.5m Kinsale district 'long house'

|
Oysterhaven, Kinsale, Cork
|
€1.5 million
|
Size
|
312 sq m (3,358 sq ft)
Bedrooms: 4/5
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
Pending
FIRST off, it was a bit of a gamble and a bet. Then, it got a great deal better. And, now it’s the very best ….
That’s the running order of a series of visits to south Cork’s Annefield House by the Irish Examiner’s Property & Home over some of its more recent decades, in this long house’s long and evolving lifetime.
Dating to the mid- to late-18th century, Oysterhaven’s Annefield House is both elegant in its elongated layout, and deeply-steeped in local historical links.
While they went tall (Newborough is four storeys), Annefield House spread out lengthwise in a series of rooms like interconnecting rail carriages: might it have been built in up to three stages? Added each time at one end or another, to now exceed 100ft?
And, then it has, set at right angles, a long run of as-old stone outbuildings, one at the house end was a former, lightly renovated guest cottage, with the full run of outbuildings bursting with almost as much scope as the main house had been back in the 1990s.
Or, they are just lovely to keep as they are, already reroofed, dry and functional.
Together, in their wooded setting by the sea and backed by good farmland, Annefield House and its ancillary buildings together qualify for that much abused/cliched description ‘nestles,’ for that is what this private, greenery-ringed seaside sanctuary does, tucked into its own verdant demesne.
It’s a picture-perfect property, where money wasn’t spared, all set up for decades more to come as a family home, or a retreat on 5.6 acres, close to the sea at Oysterhaven, and served by Kinsale, by Cork city, and with an international airport half an hour away, but also a world apart.
This reporter first visited in the 1990s, in a pre-Tiger, still-dozy market era, when it had been left go a bit feral, and it was then at clear risk of succumbing to decay and decline.
Coincidentally it was also visited in that same, sorry state around the same time by Irish Examiner contributor, freelance writer Mary Leland, who later in 2003 — and recalling its rescue by the Crawford family — wrote: “I saw this house when it was for sale eight or nine years ago: derelict, overgrown, sagging at every angle, blackened by age and rain and swamped by the riotous growth of sycamores, shrubbery, bindweed, grass, ivy and briar. I didn’t stay to look too long, although even then the stone integrity of the gabled house and of the straggling row of sheds and bothans was intriguing.”
Intrigued enough to buy, Wes and Jeanie Crawford did good and sensitive work after their purchase (apart from an involvement with KC & Sons food nirvana in Cork’s Douglas, they’ve also owned an old pine shop, Pinnacle, for a period and knew their onions). After a thorough job on Annefield House and creating a guest cottage, the Crawford family later decided to ‘trade across’ and to build a new, timber house on part of the then-13 acres Annefield House stood on.
Thus, it got extensive coverage in 2008 when — quite transformed — it came with a €1.75m AMV on six acres, pitched at overseas buyers. But, by then the tide of confidence and the Irish property market was headed to low-ebb, as low as the creek in front of this Ballinclashet, Oysterhaven hide-away can go, post-crash.
It eventually sold in 2010, according to the Price Register, with a cool €1m seemingly lopped off the initial price hopes of its ’08 launch, showing as a done deal at €752,000, with possibly a bit more paid on top for the land as the register only shows the value on one acre.
Turns out it was one of Cork’s biggest private house sales of that blighted few years, picked up by an overseas buyer who purchased, sight unseen.
After a May 2023 visit and seeing the further sea-change in this winsome home’s fortunes, full today to the brim of high-end appliances, finishes, trim and fit-out, there’s almost a metaphor for the change of family lifestyle in the past decade and more: it’s guessed in the woman of the house’s choice of footwear for daily use — practical, hardwearing, boots and the like, versus the refined footwear glimpsed still in boxes in a dressing room off the main ground floor bedroom suite, untouched since they left the city behind.
“And if you think the setting is spectacular, wait until you experience this stunning home,” she entices.
Both ends now have slight extensions to the back, creating a sort of ‘saltbox’ asymmetrical roof profile, higher in front than at the back, giving a dressing room/bathroom to the end suite and off the kitchen is the loveliest utility/boot room, with half door, raised Miele appliances, guest WC, suspended Sheila Maid for clothes airing, and pantry/dry goods store behind a glazed divide, with Belfast sink and units made by Linehans, Cork, in painted solid timber.
In the kitchen proper, flooring is reclaimed timber, sourced from an old college in London, the kitchen’s hand-painted timber units are by Chalon, exposed rafters are painted white, as are the stairs to the loft/study/fifth bedroom which has a gable window with garden views, plus there’s a further elevated window half way up the stairs.
Moving through, next is the large and comfortable double-ended lounge with further staircase, with matching white marble period fireplaces at either end, each with an Aga stove, with two bay windows, two antique radiator and Jim Lawrence pendant lights, each with triple lights.
Rounding out the rooms at ground level is the main, sanctuary-like bedroom suite at the gable, where painstaking work went into getting the reclaimed timber flooring ‘scribed’ about the rough stone walls, and a feature are a pair of polished, braced and beaded ‘cider mill’ antique doors sourced from Wilsons Architectural Salvage in Belfast. The home’s two more central staircases (the third is in the kitchen, up to the study) serve two/three principal first floor bedrooms, carpeted in wool and with hefty, exposed polished original rafters and trusses and feature, vaulted ceilings.
Two of the first floor bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, one extra large and luxe with a bath, another has a step-down dressing room and the main family bathroom has a roll top, cast iron bath.
Brands? Speaking of which, quirkily here, most of the bathrooms have been fitted with customised traditional-style ‘The Deluge’ cisterns with the legend ‘Annefield House 1750’ picked out in raised lettering.