The Oaks on Boreenmanna Road is ideal for putting down family roots

|
Boreenmanna Road, Cork City
|
€795,000
|
Size
|
244 sq m (2626 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B2
A MEASURE of the success of a residential scheme is how long people want to stick around. When it comes to The Oaks on Boreenmanna Road, the Property Price Register shows just three re-sales in the past decade.
Homes at The Oaks were designed for life with family in mind: spacious, generous rear gardens, near a range of schools (Crab Lane NS, Ashton SS), within a short walk of the city centre, across the road from a leafy public park.
For sale within this niche cul-de-sac of just 13 detached homes, is three-storey No 3, a 244 sq m 5-bed, on one tenth of an acre.
Accommodation is plentiful: open plan kitchen diner, family room, lounge, utility, bathroom on the ground floor; family bathroom and three double bedrooms (main has ensuite and walk-in wardrobe) on the middle floor, and the final two bedrooms overhead and yet another family bathroom.
Selling agents are Laura Pratt and Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney/Sotheby’s and they say it’s in turnkey shape.
“It’s on the market as the owners are downsizing and we are expecting interest from families trading up, including those re-locating from the UK and further afield,” Ms Pratt says.
While the house is in great shape, the private garden is the icing on the cake.
There’s a deck, a pond, lawn, and an attractive selection of mature trees and shrubs. It can be accessed via double doors from a family room, which was added to the original house in 2006.
: Quality family trade-up in excellent location.