The Oaks on Boreenmanna Road is ideal for putting down family roots

A substantial home, No 3 The Oaks offers the convenience of city living
3 The Oaks, Boreenmanna Road

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 00:00
Catherine Shanahan

Boreenmanna Road, Cork City

€795,000

Size

244 sq m (2626 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

4

BER

B2

A MEASURE of the success of a residential scheme is how long people want to stick around. When it comes to The Oaks on Boreenmanna Road, the Property Price Register shows just three re-sales in the past decade.

Homes at The Oaks were designed for life with family in mind: spacious, generous rear gardens, near a range of schools (Crab Lane NS, Ashton SS), within a short walk of the city centre, across the road from a leafy public park. 

For sale within this niche cul-de-sac of just 13 detached homes, is three-storey No 3, a 244 sq m 5-bed, on one tenth of an acre.

Accommodation is plentiful: open plan kitchen diner, family room, lounge, utility, bathroom on the ground floor; family bathroom and three double bedrooms (main has ensuite and walk-in wardrobe) on the middle floor, and the final two bedrooms overhead and yet another family bathroom.

Kitchen diner

Living room

Selling agents are Laura Pratt and Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney/Sotheby’s and they say it’s in turnkey shape.

“It’s on the market as the owners are downsizing and we are expecting interest from families trading up, including those re-locating from the UK and further afield,” Ms Pratt says.

While the house is in great shape, the private garden is the icing on the cake. 

large and private rear garden at No3 The Oaks, Boreenmanna Road

There’s a deck, a pond, lawn, and an attractive selection of mature trees and shrubs. It can be accessed via double doors from a family room, which was added to the original house in 2006.

VERDICT: Quality family trade-up in excellent location.

