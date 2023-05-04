If you don't have €1.55m for a home, about  this one for €795,000 around the corner?

IT’S not too often that a home with a c €800,000 price tag could be deemed ‘a consolation prize’.

But, this detached home called Moorefield might become just that for home hunters in Cork’s western suburbs who just can’t quite stretch to purchase “the house around the corner”, or “just past its back garden boundary”.

Hall at No 3 The Ridgeway

Listed with a €795,000 AMV by agent Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald is Moorefield, just shy of 1,600 sq ft, set on The Ridgeway, just off Bishopstown Avenue, where a larger detached (2,590 sq ft) detached came with the same agent last week with a €1.55m asking price.

Smallacre on 0.55 acre on Bishopstown Avenue arrived for sale last week, guiding €1.55m with Sherry FitzGerald

That home, Smallacre, starts its first viewings next week, on a quite remarkable 0.55 acre of grounds and is likely to be one of the prized buys of the year around the Bishopstown/CUH catchment.

However, not everyone has that sort of cash to hand...so, Mr O’Flynn is likely to be far busier here at Moorefield. He says as soon as it was listed this week, the phones began to buzz, with early inquiries from a mix, including relocaters and medics in the Cork University Hospital, Cork University Maternity Hospital, and the Bons Secours Hospital, among others.

His vendors have had this home for decades, have reared a family and are downsizing and relocating, back towards Waterford, and viewers are as likely to be taken by the setting and aspect, as its current occupiers were all those years ago.

Reception room at Moorewood

It’s set in a cul de sac cluster around a green on The Ridgeway, between stalwart locations like Bishopstown Avenue and Laburnum Lawn, with about a half a dozen detacheds at the entrance, mixed with over a dozen semi-ds.

Green at The Ridgeway

Not only will buyers like the setting and the west-facing aspect to the rear, they’ll also appreciate Moorefield’s detached status and any possible scope that might give for extension, although its boundary on the left is right on the road by the green.

This €795k offer comes shortly after the sale of a considerably upgraded semi facing Moorefield, Coole, reduced from a four-bed to a three-bed after major 2019 overhaul (it also had full planning in place for a 148 sq m extension.

Coole made €660k on The Ridgeway

Coole had a €695,000 AMV when launched by Johnny O’Flynn and sold for €660,000, while the strongest price in years at the Ridgeway was set back in 2018 by Glengorm at €790,000. Glengorm was a vastly extended, high-tech and high-spec semi-d, pushed up to 3,250 sq m (it previously had sold in 2012 for €320,000 when it was in a standard format.)

Glengorm's rear extension. The home made €790,000 ridgeway

Different from them all, and original in lots of ways too, the four-bed Moorefield has kept its mid-1900s layout. Downstairs there is a reception room with bay window, coved ceiling and white marble open fireplace with cast-iron and tiled inserts, plus a wooden floor. Behind is a carpeted family room with mahogany fireplace, and a sliding door to the rear with a south-west aspect, and there is also a good-sized kitchen/dining room with range cooker, plus a gas stove, with storage closet/pantry as well as a utility.

To the right hand side of Moorefield’s attractive brick arch facade by the entry door, and off original narrow strip timber hall floor, is a single-storey section with pitched roof, used as a study/den.

Above are four bedrooms — three doubles plus a single, none en suite — a three-piece bathroom with shower, with Stira access to an attic.

Kitchen at No 3 The Ridgeway

Overall condition is good as it stands, It has an F BER, double glazing and gas heating, and new owners can move in and work away, or make more substantial plans for the property which had its drains issues — an affliction affecting many Cork southside suburban homes — resolved.

Meanwhile, in the wider western suburbs, sales have been agreed on a number of higher-end homes with renovation possibilities, including a c €1.1m+ price paid for Mapleholme on the College Road/Orchard Road junction, and the Georgian-era Castlewhite House on 13 acres by the Viaduct, which had a January €825,000 AMV and which is sale agreed for close to €1.2m, not yet on the Price Register.

Castlewhite House

That Register shows over 60 sales on and off the Model Farm Road in excess of €700,000. It won’t be long until Moorefield joins them, at a final figure yet to be decided.

VERDICT: Even though extension options either side of Moorefield will be limited, there’s scope to go out the back in the garden and the aspect is bang-on for a considered add-on here, sooner or later.