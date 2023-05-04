If you don't have €1.55m for a home, about  this one for €795,000 around the corner?

|
Model Farm Road, Cork City
|
€795,000
|
Size
|
148 sq m (1,580 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
F
But, this detached home called Moorefield might become just that for home hunters in Cork’s western suburbs who just can’t quite stretch to purchase “the house around the corner”, or “just past its back garden boundary”.
Listed with a €795,000 AMV by agent Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald is Moorefield, just shy of 1,600 sq ft, set on The Ridgeway, just off Bishopstown Avenue, where a larger detached (2,590 sq ft) detached came with the same agent last week with a €1.55m asking price.
That home, Smallacre, starts its first viewings next week, on a quite remarkable 0.55 acre of grounds and is likely to be one of the prized buys of the year around the Bishopstown/CUH catchment.
His vendors have had this home for decades, have reared a family and are downsizing and relocating, back towards Waterford, and viewers are as likely to be taken by the setting and aspect, as its current occupiers were all those years ago.
Not only will buyers like the setting and the west-facing aspect to the rear, they’ll also appreciate Moorefield’s detached status and any possible scope that might give for extension, although its boundary on the left is right on the road by the green.
This €795k offer comes shortly after the sale of a considerably upgraded semi facing Moorefield, Coole, reduced from a four-bed to a three-bed after major 2019 overhaul (it also had full planning in place for a 148 sq m extension.
Coole had a €695,000 AMV when launched by Johnny O’Flynn and sold for €660,000, while the strongest price in years at the Ridgeway was set back in 2018 by Glengorm at €790,000. Glengorm was a vastly extended, high-tech and high-spec semi-d, pushed up to 3,250 sq m (it previously had sold in 2012 for €320,000 when it was in a standard format.)
Above are four bedrooms — three doubles plus a single, none en suite — a three-piece bathroom with shower, with Stira access to an attic.
Meanwhile, in the wider western suburbs, sales have been agreed on a number of higher-end homes with renovation possibilities, including a c €1.1m+ price paid for Mapleholme on the College Road/Orchard Road junction, and the Georgian-era Castlewhite House on 13 acres by the Viaduct, which had a January €825,000 AMV and which is sale agreed for close to €1.2m, not yet on the Price Register.