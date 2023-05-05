Kitchen fit for a Smeg chef at Kerry Pike home 

CUSTOMIZING your home isn’t always possible in a large housing development where floor plans that appeal to the masses is the driving force.

Some volume builders are prepared to accommodate individual requests though and this was the case at No 34 Clonlara, in Kerry Pike, where the buyers asked the builders to deviate from the standard blueprint in favour of an extra large ensuite for the main bedroom. By doing away with the ‘family bathroom’ they also gained a dressing room area and a walk-in wardrobe, effectively turning a double bedroom into more of a bedroom suite.

The buyers upgraded the kitchen too, although this did not involve adjustments to the floor plan. What it did mean was a very high grade cooking environment, with country-style solid golden walnut kitchen units and a large island with granite work tops, designed by Coach House Kitchens.

“They definitely went the extra mile with regards to the kitchen at No 34,” says selling agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills.

“The owner is a trained chef and wanted plenty of space. Moreover, the appliances are not your standard type, they are premium brand, such as the rich red Smeg range oven and the Fisher and Paykel fridge freezer,” Mr Sweeney says.

It’s an elegant kitchen for sure and even though the island is substantial, there’s room too for a dining table. Double doors lead from the dining area to the patio, at the top of a large garden.

Mr Sweeney reckons No 34 has one of the biggest rear gardens in the O’Flynn Group 144-home development as it’s on a generous corner site that allows it to fan out nicely at the back.

“I would say the site gives it an advantage over almost every other house in the development. It’s ideal if the buyer wanted to extend down the line or if they just want a big lawn for children to play on.

“The fact that it’s south-facing makes it even more attractive,” he says.

Mr Sweeney has set a guide price of €695,000, which is €15,000 more than No 17 Clonlara, which is also on the market, with a different agent.

“It’s a different house type. It’s bigger than No 17 (by 22 sq m) and it’s probably one of the biggest detached homes in the scheme. It’s also got a bigger garden with a south-facing orientation,” he says.

House prices in Clonlara have been spiralling since the first re-sales started two years ago. For instance No 77 Clonlara, also a detached four bed, sold in 2019 for €455,000 and re-sold last year for €695,000. It too was a smaller house than this one. Another four bed, No 22, sold for more than €700,000 last year, which set a new price record for the development.

Mr Sweeney says the houses are popular with families because they are spacious and well-designed with decent gardens and an enviable A3 energy rating.

“It’s a highly energy efficient home with underfloor heating and a good range of rooms,” he says.

They include a sitting room with patio doors to the rear, a living room, that stylish kitchen diner, a utility, guest WC, four bedrooms (three ensuite) and a storage room.

No 34 comes to market as its owners – who bought it new for €525,000 in 2019 - prepare to downsize, having reared their family.

Everything about it says “quality” from the golden parquet hall floor to the plantation shutters, to the Ralston bio-based paint from the Netherlands.

Mr Sweeney says it’s in a great location, by the village of Kerry Pike, and just a five minute drive from Cork City and Ballincollig town centre. The Apple plant in Hollyhill is c5km away and it's on the right side of the city for UCC, Cork University Hospital and MTU.

VERDICT: Expect families looking for a quality trade up, but also well-heeled first time buyers with young kids.