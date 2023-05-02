Fun and funky €365,000 home in Frankfield

First-time buyers and traders-down are among those queuing to view
Fun and funky €365,000 home in Frankfield

34 Seven Oaks Frankfield

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 13:15
Catherine Shanahan

Frankfield, Cork 

€365,000

Size

86 sq m (925 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

D1

WHILE ‘Post no Bills’ is a ubiquitous sign around city neighbourhoods, there’s a new take on it at No 34 Seven Oaks in Frankfield, where it’s part of the pop-art wallpaper in the kitchen diner.

34 Seven Oaks Frankfield
34 Seven Oaks Frankfield

It’s a home with a series of funky touches, from Gaudie-sque animal and fish patterned wallpaper in an upstairs room, to some bold paint choices.

The 86 sq m semi-d is a tastefully designed home, says selling agent Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates, and first time buyers and traders-down are among those queuing to view it.

“Seven Oaks is a nice little cul-de-sac, a small, but very popular estate and we’ve been busy with enquiries,” he says.

34 Seven Oaks Frankfield
34 Seven Oaks Frankfield

The rear garden is exceptionally well-maintained, Mr Murphy adds.

For sure, it has a very healthy helping of shrubs, and some well-chosen hedging and trees. It’s west-facing too, which makes it ideal for after work in the evenings, and there’s deck just off the kitchen diner, through a glass patio door.

Downstairs, as well as the contemporary kitchen diner, there’s living room, accessed via sliding doors from the kitchen.

 There’s a guest WC too, and a family bathroom on the first floor and one of three bedrooms has an ensuite.

Mr Murphy, who is guiding at €365,000, says the house benefits from the convenience of being close to schools and supermarkets in Frankfield, as well as a regular bus service to Douglas and the Cork City centre. 

VERDICT: Fun touches and great garden in a well-cared for home.

