Close to a swimming pool, a tennis club, schools - €395k family friendly home in Ballinlough 

LATER to the party than the majority of Beechwood Park homes, No 58, called Shandon, was built in the 1970s, according to the folk who grew up in it.

You wouldn’t guess by looking at it that it’s c20 years younger than the bulk of the neighbourhood, because it shares the same characteristics as the originals, which date to the 1950s.

Key to the easy re-sale of these homes is the location: in the thick of schools, large green areas, a public swimming pool, tennis club, near Douglas village, public transport, the South Link road network. And the city centre is only about a 20 minute walk away.

Attractive too is the potential these homes hold. They come with adjoining garages, offering scope to go out, or out and up, or because of large gardens, to push out to the rear. You won’t have to tax your brain too much, because every extension option you could possibly imagine is already on display in the neighbourhood.

You don’t, of course, have to do anything, because 1,054 sq ft No 58 (excluding 12.5 sq ft garage) is immediately livable, and really just needs a decorative overhaul (internal insulation while you are at it, to improve the D2 BER?).

There are two decent reception rooms (in this home, the wall between the rooms was removed and there's an open timber arch), a kitchen and guest WC downstairs and two double bedrooms and a single upstairs. The most modern room in the house is the main bathroom, which was upgraded in recent times, replacing a bath with a double shower.

The guide price for No 58 is €395,000 and selling agents Tirza Hourihane and Scott O’Sullivan of Frank V Murphy auctioneers say it’s generating strong interest.

“Because of the location, people are very keen,” they say, adding that even though No 58 would benefit from modernising, it’s in good shape.

“Moreover it’s very private, as the house is not overlooked at the rear,” Ms Hourihane says. There's more garden outfront and off-street parking.

The last house to sell in Beechwood Park recorded on the Property Price Register was number 10, which sold for €480,000, the highest price since the register began.

VERDICT: Solid home, solid neighbourhood, great location.