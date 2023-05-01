Blooming great garden at €425,000 extended Douglas home

WHO doesn’t love a colourful outburst? No, not swear words, just big, blooming tulips, the kind you might find at No 14 Alden, a visually stimulating home, inside and out.

Such a good job has been done on the garden of No 14, that if gongs for “Best in Neighbourhood” were doled out, it would romp home.

There’s no doubt but that much thought and professional landscaping went into its layout: a semicircular patio, ringed by a lovely stone wall, is angled to catch any sun and overlooks a circle of lawn, bordered by expertly chosen flowers and shrubs.

It’s all nice and private and refreshingly floral. Nearby, a series of planters hold the promise of yet more tulips, all of which can be observed and enjoyed from a new patio.

The thing about No 14 Alden and its nearest neighbour, No 13, is that unlike the other 20 or so homes in the row, they have very expansive side gardens. The owners of No 14 certainly made the most of theirs.

They did a terrific job inside too and showed intent from the outset, by extending No 14 to the rear. If you look up other similar-looking homes in Alden, you will see that there are three, rather than four-bedrooms, which No 14 has, and they measure less than 1,000 sq ft, compared to 1400 sq ft at the house featured here.

The benefit of the extension, in addition to that extra bedroom, is a lovely lounge area off the kitchen diner. Both rooms have French doors, to the side and rear respectively, with the kitchen opening on to the patio.

It’s a really attractive kitchen, newly installed last year, with pale grey/olive units, copper cooker hood and polished timber floor and it widens out through an open arch into the dining area, from where another arch leads to the vibrant, cosy lounge, with built in shelving.

There’s a separate living room too, to the front of the property, with a built-in, woodburning stove.

Also subject to an overhaul was the ensuite off the main bedroom, where there’s a now an extra generous shower and stylish fittings.

Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing, who is handling the sale of No 14, says there’s exceptional “quality, style and attention to detail throughout” in a home “designed for flexible, modern living”. It has a good, solid B3 energy rating to boot.

The location is great too, he says, within walking distance of Douglas village. It's in the right spot also to made good use of a new pedestrian and cycle bridge, installed just last week and as yet unnamed, over the N40, to link Grange and Frankfield on the southern side of the carriageway, to Tramore Valley Park on the opposite side. The bridge is joined to a kilometre long pathway on the Grange/Frankfield end and is due to open to the public in the autumn. Walkers and cyclists will have easy access to the under-utilitised excellent city park, where the main walking route has recently been resurfaced,

Anyone working in the direction of Cork Airport Business Park will find that Alden is well-placed.

Mr Olden says with four bedrooms and a great garden, it's the perfect home for a family. He is guiding at €425,000. A recent sale at Alden was of three-bed No 15, which sold for €340,000. It did not have a large side garden.

VERDICT: Buyer will inherit a blooming great garden and a tasteful, already extended, home.