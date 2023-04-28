Clifftop €350,000 Ballymacoda home is glazed in all the right places for Atlantic view 

This could be the ideal coastal retreat you've been looking for
Clifftop €350,000 Ballymacoda home is glazed in all the right places for Atlantic view 

Glenawilling, Ballymacoda

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 17:00
Catherine Shanahan

Ballymacoda, East Cork

€350,000

Size

120 sq m (1,300 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

2

BER

C1

INTERIOR design tips for living by the sea are packed with suggestions about creating the perfect beachy look, but really all you need is rooms with a view.

A clifftop home is a good starting point, with lots of glazing. It's what you will get at the 120 sq m bungalow featured here, in Glenawilling, Ballymacoda, where a triple-aspect sunroom delivers stunning Atlantic views.

It was built in 2006 by a couple that owned an old stone cottage on the same 1.1 acre site, but with the original home largely derelict, they applied for and got planning permission for a new home. 

While the remains of the old cottage are still visible to the rear, it’s only fit for storage now.

Meanwhile, the newer house fits the bill for both fulltime living or as a terrific holiday bolthole. 

Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties, who is handling the sale, says both types of buyer are booking viewings. 

As the guide price is €350,000, first time buyers are in the mix.

Your  money will get you a bright, inviting two-bed with a large lawn and ocean views.

Mr Kennedy says the house is a “perfect retreat” from the stresses of modern living.

“It’s close to Glenawilling beach and just five minutes from Knockadoon coastal walk,” Mr Kennedy says. The towns of Youghal and Midleton are about 15 minutes by car.

VERDICT: All you need for coastal living.

