Small parcel, great location: €395k Kantara has a near neighbour for sale this weekend for €1.55m. Your choice....

Setting on Farranlea Road off Model Farm Road is stellar for Cork's western suburbs
Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 17:00
Tommy Barker reports

Farranlea Park, Cork City

€395,000

Size

89 sq m (950 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

BER

E1

WANT to live off Cork’s Model Farm Road, one of the best western suburban addresses in many home hunters books?

Smallacre is at the other end of the price scale, across Model Farm Road at Bishopstown Avenue: it's four times the price of Kantara
Well, this month you could buy Smallacre on its big grounds on Bishopstown Avenue for €1.55m (see elsewhere this site), but if funds don’t quite stretch that far, how about Kantara, for a quarter of that sum, €395,000, listed fresh this week with the same agents.

Interior at Kantara
Hitting the market with Sherry FitzGerald is this mid-terraced three-bed tidy home called Kantara, on the other side of the Model Farm Road from Bishopstown Avenue, inside in Farranlea Park.

It’s a well-kept, older-style home in a block of just four, measuring 89 sq m or 950 sq ft, facing west with off-street parking, gardens front and back, as well as the handy back-up of a pedestrian access to the back via a gated private laneway.

Kantara's rear garden has pedestrian access to a lane behind
Set near the junction with The Orchard, it’s also near Beantown Cafe and the Rendezvous bar (which recently changed hands for a multi-million euro sum with a chef proprietor) as well as being near Mount Mercy College and within a 25-minute walk of University College Cork, Munster Technological University, as well as the Cork University Hospital campus.

Kantara's kitchen
Auctioneer Johnny O’Flynn says Kantara is bright, well-presented, is in a top location, and affordable to a wide range of buyers, noting “it’s a rare chance to buy a family home in one of Cork’s most sought-after residential areas”.

It has two ground-floor reception rooms, each with tiled fireplaces (the rear one has an electric stove fitted), a hall, a galley-style kitchen with rear garden access, and above are three bedrooms, described as double, two with fireplaces.

Kantara has gas central heating, plus a reasonable E1 BER for its age, and new owners are likely to modernise in order to put down long-term roots in the suburban setting.

Dining room to the back
The Price Register shows 20 resales since 2010 at Faranlea Park/The Orchard, at a broad price range of €195,000 to €460,000, with one, Valley View, making a recorded €1.02m in 2020.

It also records over 70 sales at the adjacent Farranlea Road, the majority being at the new home development Downview in 2015/2016.

VERDICT: Great location.

