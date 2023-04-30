Small parcel, great location: €395k Kantara has a near neighbour for sale this weekend for €1.55m. Your choice....

|
Farranlea Park, Cork City
|
€395,000
|
Size
|
89 sq m (950 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
BER
|
E1
Well, this month you could buy Smallacre on its big grounds on Bishopstown Avenue for €1.55m (see elsewhere this site), but if funds don’t quite stretch that far, how about Kantara, for a quarter of that sum, €395,000, listed fresh this week with the same agents.
Set near the junction with The Orchard, it’s also near Beantown Cafe and the Rendezvous bar (which recently changed hands for a multi-million euro sum with a chef proprietor) as well as being near Mount Mercy College and within a 25-minute walk of University College Cork, Munster Technological University, as well as the Cork University Hospital campus.
Auctioneer Johnny O’Flynn says Kantara is bright, well-presented, is in a top location, and affordable to a wide range of buyers, noting “it’s a rare chance to buy a family home in one of Cork’s most sought-after residential areas”.
Kantara has gas central heating, plus a reasonable E1 BER for its age, and new owners are likely to modernise in order to put down long-term roots in the suburban setting.