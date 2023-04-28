Graze Anatomy? Cork medic's suburban house held hopes of a horse or pony

|
Bishopstown Avenue, Model Farm Road, Cork City
|
€1.55m
|
Size
|
242 sq m (2,590 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4/5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
D1
That was back in the mid-1980s, around the time when medical academic and West Cork native Dr John Hall was made Professor of physiology in University College Cork (UCC), and he and his wife Mary decided to move from Dunville Crescent, on the outer fringes of Bishopstown, closer to the city, to the UCC campus and Cork University Hospital (CUH).
They got the chance to buy this home, with the charming name Smallacre, on Bishopstown Avenue. Then, not only did they get the chance to buy it, on its excellent gardens with two access points, they also got offered the chance to buy a large garden section of a neighbouring home, Dún Pádraig, bringing the total grounds of this detached suburban home to a very unusual half an acre — nearly enough space, indeed for a pony.
open gap or two in the mature hedges remain today, testament to the ease with which the Hall and O’Brien neighbours crossed over, even exchanging meals and treats, fast friends over generations and decades.
The 2,050 sq ft Dún Pádraig dated to 1935, and was built on a 0.3-acre site by a Patrick O’Brien and his wife Marie (nee Constant, from Armenia) after they met while working in Baghdad.
Smallacre dates to 1943, and was well-built then, and has been well tended ever since, with distinctly high ceilings as a particular feature at both levels; the garden was extended to 0.55 of an acre all-in in 1997, and a sunroom was added on in 2009 with a ground-floor bedroom and large bathroom also provided at that time, and with drains replaced.
Easing the way for some enhanced usage of this good rectangle of extra garden is the fact it can be accessed from Smallacre’s second entrance, kept from day one in the 1940s, on the Ridgeway.
As well as that, inside and outside, it’s all quite spotless, and quite sizeable at c 2,590 sq ft over its two tall levels, with up to four reception rooms and a good flow around the ground floor, with four first-floor bedrooms — one of which has access to a balcony over the entry porch.
Large reception rooms lie on either side of the central wide hall with understairs storage, each room has its original marble fireplace in mahogany surround, picture rails and ceiling roses, and the one on the left has double doors, glazed to the double aspect rear family room/bedroom five.
Laid out now with landscaped lawns, flowering trees, mature shrubs and hedging and morning patio area, there is so much more scope for extension, separate garden rooms or productive growing areas, while there’s always that future site prospect or value when today’s buyer might trade down in decades to come?