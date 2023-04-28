Victorian Cork harbour home at Glenbrook Terrace gets B2 BER

|
Glenbrook, Cork Harbour
|
€490,000
|
Size
|
141 sq m (1,522 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B2
Now, though, all’s back on course, while the 1850s home with a highly impressive B2 energy rating has had its guide price raised up to €490,000 this time around (it was pitched at €425,000 in early 2022).
The adjustment reflects the level of bidding it was headed to back then, and viewings were to start anew this week, with agents Stuart O’Grady and Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald.
When it first launched, it had a €220,000 AMV and a rock-bottom G BER and we said “it needs imagination and modernisation but that it will be wonderful when it gets the TLC it needs”.
It got that, and more, having sold for a recorded €190,000 and, with a sympathetic builder on hand, it then got an extension to the rear, a full energy efficiency overhaul, drylining, new floor with underfloor heating, PV panels for electricity, and efficient air-to-water heating.
When it got its BER cert last year, the owner was told an A3 was achievable if a stove was fitted and the chimney otherwise sealed up: that’s an option for the next occupants to consider, say Sherry FitzGerald.
It’s a deep house now, post-extension, with front living room with replacement sash windows.