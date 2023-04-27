'Glass box' a handy add-on for €1.25m Randall House

|
Well Road, Douglas, Cork
|
€1.25m
|
Size
|
225 sq m (2,418 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B1
Now called Randall House (perhaps reflecting a shift upmarket after a total revamp) the ‘bones’ of this house appeared in these pages back in 2018, when a 1980s house on three quarters of an acre made the ‘House of the Week’ slot.
Back then, we wondered if it would survive and get upgraded? Or be demolished and its grounds developed for high-end homes, given its Well Road location, right next door to the niche new house scheme, Greenbanks?
The previous version of Randall was a 2,200 sq ft four-bed, red-brick home which was built in the ‘80s, replacing an earlier 1900s family home of the same name on mature grounds running down towards Douglas Estuary, entered 200m from the roundabout pivot of the Well Road and Woodview.
Back in December 2018, the last version of Randall (Mark II?) was guided at €950,000. The Price Register shows it selling for €750,000, and the purchasers were, it transpires, Jean O’Donovan and Daniel Finnegan of Better Built Homes, a couple who’ve combined construction and interior design skills on several fronts, in and around their native Mallow, and increasingly in the city and surrounds.
They did the upmarket townhouse scheme Mulberry, a development of five tall, ‘London-style’ townhouses on the Curraheen Road which, coincidentally came to market in December 2018, the same month as the last version of ‘Randall’ also went for sale, and which caught their eye.
It no longer bears any resemblance to the previous incarnation, clearly enough, and while the house, Mark III, itself is bigger now at over 2,400 sq ft after its porch and sun room were added, its grounds have shrunk, as the buyers got planning permission for a further, brand new, one-off home just on its Douglas village side. It’ll be a super-sized one of 597sq m or some 6,300sq ft, to a design by West Cork based architect, Geraldine Coughlan.
The roughly half an acre site for that big one-off has now been cleared, but construction has yet to start. First up, the sale of Randall House, which became the couple’s own family home, up to now at least.
Michael O’Donovan snr died after an accident a year ago while on holiday in Spain, and his son, Ed, subsequently took over the Midleton office of the family-owned firm. To say the family is steeped in property is perhaps an understatement, and that’s even before you throw in Jean’s cementing her marriage to skilled builder Daniel Finnegan.
A driveway lined with chippings has space for several cars past the enclosed front lawn, with vast amounts of quality limestone paving acting then as a ‘skirt’ surrounding the house and its patios, skillfully laid by Jodie Lane, while landscaping at the perimeter is credited to Paul Murphy of Abbey Landscaping, all taking root with lawned areas front and back.
The porch entrance, flanked by full-height windows either side of the door, has a flat roof, in long-lasting fiberglass, with a moulded ogee pediment offer as a nod to classical design, and the same ogee finish (done by Passive Sills in Youghal) is seen to even better effect on the surround of the similar flat, fibreglass roof over the added on-sun room.
Ceilings in the original kitchen/dining section are, again, coved and a cleverly mirrored sliding or pocket door opens to reveal a large utility room with AEG washer and dryer set at a mid level; super efficient and ergonomic, and easy on the back for whoever is charged
A glass balustered and carpeted stairs (carpets from long-established Cork firm, Sless) leads to a reconfigured first floor, with bedrooms tally reduced to three bedrom to create a spacious main suite, with banks of storage/robes and a walk-in dressing area, whilst there’s also access to a large floored and carpeted attic under the new roof for further storage.
Adding to the hotel suite feel is the en suite bathroom with both bath and separate rainfall style shower, with on-trend black fittings.
Apart from the superb, top of the line finish, the Well Road location is Randall House’s other key driver as to just how well it’s going to sell.
Every Douglas amenity is on the doorstep, with schools within a walk, Mahon golf course is over the hill and tennis courts by the village, and with Mahon a nip away, either for shopping, office, medical service or walks.