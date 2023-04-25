City to Country: Seaside views in East Cork or Drumcondra terraced cottage for €535,000

You couldn’t guess from its modest redbrick frontage just how stylishly or how extensively 21 St James Avenue, Drumcondra in Dublin 3, has been upgraded.

The once tiny terraced Victorian cottage is now a three-bed property with a sizable modern extension at the rear and 110sq m of living space.

Quoting a guide of €535,000, Patrick Leonard of Leonard Wilson Keenan says it’s a stunning home in a peaceful mature setting which is set to attract firsttime buyers as well as trading up ones and investors.

The architect-designed extension was added on in 2010 by previous owners who used the space in the long garden at the rear for a 43 sq metre modern kitchen/ dining/ living room.

Accommodation in the remodelled property includes a front living room with a fireplace and, beyond it a bathroom with a cast iron fireplace as well as two bedrooms. A stairway in the hall leads to the upper floor which has an en suite bedroom.

The spacious living/ dining/ kitchen space at the rear has white gloss units and a set of French doors opening on to a well-kept garden.

Located off Clonliffe Road by Croke Park, close to Drumcondra and Fairview, the property is around two km from the city centre.

The Property Price Register shows 21 St James Avenue as having previously sold for €500,000 at the end of 2018.

VERDICT: You can’t judge a book by its cover nor a house by its frontage.

Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford €389,000 Size 166 sq m Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

When the craggy ridges of the Comeraghs are sprinkled with snow in winter, the views from this property at Ashtown near Kilmacthomas in West Waterford must be quite a sight to behold.

And even without snow, the views of the four-bed detached bungalow look good enough for a picture postcard. Built in 2008 and upgraded with solar panels in recent years, the property has 166 sq metres of living space, over an acre of grounds and a good B3 BER rating.

Quoting a guide of €389,000, Cormac Curran of Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds says it’s spacious and scenic enough to appeal to a buyer looking for a family home within half an hour’s commute from Waterford city”. Located 33 km from Waterford city and 21 kilometres from Dungarvan, it might also suit a buyer that is looking to relocate from further afield.

Accommodation includes a living room with a bay window at the front and a modern kitchen-diner with mountain views at the rear. There’s also a utility room, a bathroom and four bedrooms including two with en suites.A stairway leads to the first floor which has two large carpeted windowless rooms including one used as a games space. Mr Curran says this m of space could be put to a variety of uses.

Located off the N25, seven kilometres from Kilmacthomas, the bungalow has neat lawned gardens, a field at the rear, and a yard with outbuildings at the side.

VERDICT: A spacious home with a very scenic backdrop.

Geenveguilla, Co Kerry €237,000 Size 117 sq m (1,260 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

Built in 2016, it’s a modern property with 117 sq m of living space, a B3 BER and a surprisingly large quarter of an acre site.

Tadgh Gallivan of Property Partners Gallivan says this is a beautifully presented home with ample space for a buyer with a young family.

Because fibre broadband is available, he says it could appeal to someone who wants to work from home but could look very attractive to a first-time buyer from Killarney which is 19 km away.

“It’s close to the Cork Kerry border so could also appeal a buyer from Mallow or Ballydesmond where Munster Joinery is located,’’ he adds.

Well maintained, accommodation includes a front sitting room with a stove in a stone surround and, at the rear, a modern, tiled kitchen with grey Shaker style units and integrated appliances. There’s also a guest WC and a small utility room while the upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one en suite.

Situated at the end of a cul de sac on a large corner site, the property has a huge back garden which is partly concreted and partly lawned and has a raised patio and a Steeltech shed.

VERDICT: A sizable, stylish home with a highly affordable guide price.

Youghal, Co Cork €350,000 Size 103 sq m (1,108 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER C1

Options for a Cork city buyer hankering to live by the seaside include this renovated three-bed period property at 1 Belmont Terrace, Upper Strand in Youghal.

An attractive semi-detached bay windowed house dating from the 1920s, it is located within a few minutes’ walk from the beach and has views of the sea and Caple Island from the upper floors.

Upgraded in 2010, it offers 103 sq metres of modern living space and an additional 43 sq m in a detached. one-bed granny flat at the rear.

At the front, the house has a high ceilinged, bay windowed sitting room with period features which include coving and a fireplace, now fitted with a stove.

To the rear there’s a smaller sitting room with a cast iron fireplace as well as a modern kitchen-diner upgraded in 2022 with shaker style blue grey units.

The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms. To the side there’s an attached garage providing access to the detached granny flat at the rear.

Seeking offers of €350,000, Fiona Hennessy of Sherry FitzGerald Hennessy says it’s a lovingly restored home with a C1 BER and good space.

“The granny flat could be used for family members,” she suggests.

Located 40 kilometres from the Dunkettle Interchange and 46 kilometres from Cork city centre the house could be commutable for a city buyer who wants to live near the sea.

VERDICT: Could also suit relocators, hybrid workers or holiday home hunters.