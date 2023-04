IF you were to look at No 83, The Borough, without reference to the other homes in the row, you’d be hard-pushed to identify where the original house ends and the

extension begins.

It’s a seamless job, overseen in 2012 by architects Leahy & Associates, who picked up on the element of redbrick and the extra-long windows in the original design when creating the two-storey extension.

The upshot is a smart-looking contemporary home that looks far fresher than you would expect for its 2006 build date.

The current owners, Emma and Alan Donovan, bought their Maryborough Hill home back in 2010 from Emma’s mother and then rented it out for a couple of years while they got the travelling bug out of their systems.

They subsequently applied for planning permission to extend it and were given the go-ahead, as their house was end-of-terrace, and had the scope to do so.

“That’s why we bought the end-of-terrace house because the potential was there to extend,” Emma says.

They built out and up,

creating a spacious main bedroom upstairs and increasing the size of their open-plan dining/living space downstairs, as well as adding a playroom.

Three years later, they returned to renovating, this time attacking the attic.

“We converted it into two rooms and we use one as a home office and the other for extra living space,” says Emma.

For good measure, they increased the kitchen area too, pushing it out “a small bit”, Emma says.

It’s a stylish-looking kitchen, newly installed in 2019 by Celtic Interiors. A peacock-blue quartz-top island unit strikes a nice contrast with the grey wall cabinets.

A wrap-around window, with built-in seating, overlooks the rear garden.

“It was expensive, but when we did it, we weren’t planing on moving,” Emma says.

They didn’t neglect the outdoors, laying a patio at the south-facing rear and building feature brick seating next to it, as well as installing raised flower beds along the back walls.

There’s some lawn to the rear too, enough for a trampoline and a slide, with space to spare.

High boundary walls help with privacy.

With a ‘For Sale’ sign on display, Emma is feeling a little nostalgic, but excited at the prospect of building from scratch as the couple (now with three children) have bought a site nearby.

“We’ve done a lot to it and it’s in perfect condition, it will be a great buy for someone,” she says.

Selling agent Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates is of the same opinion, and with a guide price of €395,000, he believes this four-bed, constantly upgraded semi “will fly”.

“First-time buyers will love it, and I’d say it will appeal to families because it’s a fine-size house, more than 1,900 sq ft,” says Mr Murphy. “and it’s in a lovely spot too, just off Maryborough Hill.”

No 83 has a fine selection of rooms including a lounge, a living room, open-plan

living/dining (with French doors to the rear garden), a kitchen, and guest WC downstairs; four bedrooms, a bathroom and an en suite on the first floor and two rooms in the converted attic.

It’s also in a great location vis-a-vis Douglas village, and is close to a 24-hour bus service to Cork City centre via Douglas village.

VERDICT: All of the extending is done at this tasty Douglas home in a great location.