Go for the weir and wonderful at Leeside's €650k Edwardian beauty Athdara

Lee Road, Cork City
€650,000
Size
173 sq m (1,868 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
BER
D2
It’s an exceptional, unmistakeable setting, yet one of Athdara’s co-owners, having lived in Cork since they bought Athara five years ago, had a hankering to return to her native Dublin, and has now secured a job there.
It last featured in these pages in late 2016, and they are leaving it in even better condition than when they acquired it, though Athdara was lovely then too.
Since, though, there’s been a shift to metric from imperial measure and to nationhood, among a raft of other changes this place has seen.
A slew of other smaller buildings followed in its wake, the most recent being the Jenga-like blocks of University College Cork’s stylish student apartments on the old Crow’s Nest site at nearby Victoria Cross.
More notable neighbours on the western side include the Victorian waterworks, now a heritage visitor attraction, and the former, severe Victorian Our Lady’s Hospital, once Ireland’s longest building, facing the tallest, as proud Corkonians liked to boast.
The main bathroom has been upgraded, but still has its large cast-iron bath, there’s an entire, sleek, new kitchen, a high-grade stove in the main, bay-window drawing room, and a new gas boiler, while app-controlled thermostats adorn a number of quality vertical radiators on select internal walls.
Here at Athdara, upward mobility of a sort has also been assured by the provision, outdoors, in the sheltered, enclosed courtyard, of a galvanised spiral stairs, sourced as a comprehensive kit from Dublin-based Valentine Ladders, installed by the departing occupants to give access to the property’s vertiginous, rear-tiered garden, touching a cul-de-sac lane high above, called Rose Hill Upper, and with crow’s-nest-like views from on high.
Inside and outside, it’s all quite beautiful, with a modernised aesthetic that encompasses original architectural features, obvious from the front door, with its retained door, old brass letterbox, and glistening, polished carmen-red hall floor tiles.
Apart from the lure of a location within a walk of Apple, UCC and major hospital employers, those viewers could include city folk looking to trade up, Corkonians relocating from up-country or overseas, and wanting a city home with charm, along with admirers of period-era homes and their attractive domestic architectural details.
Among the upgrades to the 125-year-old bay-windowed beauty was the reconfiguring of the mid-level, on the advice of an architect friend, where there had been a small, fifth bedroom facing the Lee Road and river.
They had belonged to a previous family of owners, who they think had a tea-and-wine merchant business in Cork in the 1930s, very much part of the house’s history, and linking its ‘mere’ four family owners, to date.
They were done by Savvy, a company based in Thurles, Co Tipperary, and are topped with Neolith sintered stone, sourced from the Stone Gallery in Dublin.
Ceilings in both interlinked rooms are nice and high, with simple cornice plasterwork and picture rails, white-painted architraves, and high skirtings, while the front has an original, slate fireplace with powerful Dik Guerts wood-burning stove standing in its wide, cast-iron framed ope.
Parking is on the road outside (residents at Rose Hill have a sort of local agreement on the closest spaces by Athdara, say the departing owners,) and there’s also parking with residents’ permits across the way, along the Lee Road itself.