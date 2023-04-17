Four Cork properties for sale starting at €225,000

Because it’s rare to see properties in this area with a guide as low as €235,000, No 7A Upper Convent Road in Blackrock could stir up quite a bit of interest.

On the market with Michael Pigott Auctioneers, it’s a 1900s-built mid-terrace house. Upgraded with double glazing and gas heating, it’s been very well maintained, but will probably require updating and the D1 BER might be improved.

Accommodation downstairs includes a living room, a kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, and an en suite bedroom upstairs. Located within a few minutes walk from Blackrock pier, it’s set to attract young buyers, and downsizing ones as well as investors.

VERDICT: An inexpensive home in a location where properties can be very pricey.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €345,000 Size 90 sq m (970 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

Within days of launching 24 Rocklands in Carrigtwohill on the market, Colbert & Co secured a bid of the €345,000 guide price from a buyer who had yet to view the property.

“They had seen it online and wanted it. There is always a high demand for properties in Rocklands which is one of the best estates in Carrigtwohill,” observes auctioneer James Colbert.

Mr Colbert says the condition of the modern three-bed semi, which has been significantly refurbished by current owners, is also contributing to the high level of interest.

“It’s a wonderful family home which, in recent years, has been fitted with a new kitchen and new bathrooms. The owners have also replaced the internal doors and the carpets, fitted glass bannisters, and put in a composite door.” Accommodation includes a front living room with a fireplace and a bay window, as well as a modern kitchen-diner with shaker-style cream units.

Under the stairs, there’s a guest WC while the first floor has an upgraded bathroom and three bedrooms.

To the rear, there’s a good-sized garden which has been fully paved, so no mowing is required. Also at the rear is a Steeltech shed and, at the side, a covered passageway for bins and bikes.

Situated in a cul de sac, the property overlooks a green area and is within a 10-minute walk from shops and 10km from the Dunkettle Interchange.

VERDICT: Likely to be snapped up quickly.

Evergreen Buildings, Cork city €225,000 Size 56 sq m (602 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER F

Centrally located as well as affordably priced at €225,000, Tine Si, No 25 Evergreen Buildings could prove attractive to a young buyer looking to get a foothold on the property ladder.

A Victorian redbrick end-of-terrace property, it’s been reroofed in recent years and fitted with a gas boiler, but new owners will probably want to improve the F BER.

Barry Auctioneers say that given its price and city location, it would make a fantastic starter.

VERDICT: As affordable as city properties get.

Ballincollig, Co Cork €340,000 Size 90 sq m (969 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

Viewers for 40 Willow Grove, Coolroe Heights in Ballincollig have, as might have been expected, included a high number of first-time buyers from the Cork City area.

But the level of interest the three-bed semi is getting from overseas buyers has come as something of a surprise to selling agents Hodnett Forde.

“We have already had calls from Germans, French people and Asians who are coming to work in Cork, but haven’t been able to find rental properties, so have decided to purchase immediately,” reveals auctioneer Andy Donoghue.

Quoting a guide of €340,000, he says it’s a very well-kept owner-occupied home with attractions for both types of buyers.

“It’s located within easy reach of amenities in Ballincollig in a quiet, mature residential area which has a sizable green area dotted with cherry blossom trees.” Built in the early 2000s, the 90 sq m property is situated on a corner site at the end of a cul de sac. Accommodation at ground level includes a living room with a fireplace, a guest WC, and a kitchen dining room with modern cream units.

Instead of putting in a garden shed, the owners have built on a block built lean-to outbuilding at the side. To the rear there’s a good-sized lawned garden which provides space for an extension, if required.

VERDICT: Very busy viewings are anticipated.