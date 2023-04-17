T for two or more? T-shaped Aghada Hall has room and views aplenty

THE family selling this Cork harbour home may well have ‘had it all’ – at least, that’s what the names suggests, it’s called Aghada Hall.

Built in the 1990s, Aghada Hall is a spacious five-bed dormer bungalow, with four of them en suite, attractive gardens of 0.4 of an acre and views to the west overlooking not just Cork Harbour but also a sand arena for a local family and their horses, adding to the visual mix.

Harbour Views

The 2,260 sq ft home, set on a back road above the main road through Lower Aghada to Whitegate and points (and, beaches) beyond, is for sale with agent James Colbert who guides at €650,000, noting that “Lower Aghada is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after areas in Cork due to its vibrant feel and fitness facilities.” The T-shaped home has two off its largest rooms set up for the water views, a main open living area which is a spacious 23’ by 21’, or almost 10 metres by seven, with a dormer bedroom directly above it, with a feature large window in the gable and a second dormer facing south.

The second bedroom upstairs looking over the very well kept garden and the three others are at ground level, all ensuite, and the main bathroom has a bath.

The kitchen’s off the open and airy linked living/dining room, with a triple aspect to the front and the rear section has a stove set into a white marble fireplace.

Outside is a large parking/turning area, and a large garage, big enough for a boat, and it has a second, smaller room behind, while a corner of the garden has a covered, sit-out pergola for evening view-soaking and sunsets.

VERDICT: The waters of Cork harbour are to hand, as are boating facilities, beaches both inside and outside the harbour, the Peoples' Walkway for strolls and runners, tennis club, rowing club and GAA grounds and more in what selling agent Mr Colbert describes as a very family-oriented harbour community.