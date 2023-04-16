On half an acre, outdoor living is at a premium at €480,000 Berrings home

Country living but just 15 minutes from Ballincollig
Killross, Kerry Road

Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 17:00
Catherine Shanahan

Berrings, Co Cork 

€480,000

Size

146 sq m (1578 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

AFTER living on the Kerry Road since buying this house about five years ago, the owners are re-locating now, back to their native county of Kerry, having never really left it fully behind.

In the time that they’ve been at Killross, in Berrings, they’ve made some helpful improvements such as fitting a new boiler and outside oil tank in 2018 in a specially constructed unit and installing a new percolation system. In 2020, they repainted the outside of the house. Attic insulation was enhanced too.

They’re leaving the half acre it sits on in very good order: on the west side of the property is a pergola to enjoy al fresco dining while the sun sets, or alternatively, there’s a private rear patio and beyond it, a very large, split level garden with plenty of play space for kids. There’s more manicured lawn out front and lovely countryside views.

The house itself is a detached, four-bed, just under 1,500 sq ft, with a decent B3 energy rating, two reception rooms, kitchen diner, utility and family room, and overhead, four double bedrooms, one ensuite and a family bathroom.

Linda O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent and she says it’s a “fantastic family home, offering the best of both worlds, tranquility and unterrupted views and yet just a 10-minute drive from Blarney and 15 minutes from Ballincollig”.

Ms O’Sonovan is guiding at €480,000, and as viewings get underway, the main interest is among those trading up.

VERDICT: Smartly-presented family home with half an acre to play with.

