Modern home, four acres, high spec finish - could it be a slam dunk?

THE conventional wisedom is that moving house is a nightmare, so some might think twice about doing it on Halloween night.

Not so the Currans. Once their dream home in Dromclough West was ready to go, nothing would have stopped or spooked them, and so they moved in on the “scariest” night of the year. Halloween turned into a celebration, rather than a scarefest, and it was a surefire way of remembering the move-in date.

That was in 2019, just two years after the Currans had bought the almost four-acre site from local architect Christy Crowley, who also designed their dream home.

With three children, the focus was on family, and the main living space is open-plan. The father of the family, Pa Curran, says the kitchen diner, a single-storey add-on to the main two-storey home, is their favourite feature.

It’s a bright, airy space with a large wrap-around window towards the front looking down over the rolling countryside, and a smaller wraparound window towards the rear. It’s big enough to accommodate a living area too, and glazed doors open to the garden.

There’a separate living room also, connected via double doors to the main living space, with an internal window overlooking the hallway, a solid-fuel stove, and a sliding door to the garden. Light levels are excellent.

A feature that may appeal to those with reduced mobility is the ground floor bedroom and adjoining shower room.

Upstairs, there are three more bedrooms, of which the main has a fully-shelved walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite.

Practical elements include a utility room downstairs and a walk-in linen closet upstairs.

A practical approach was taken outdoors too for a basketball-mad family. As Pa Curran, a teacher, coaches the local club and schoolboy teams at Coláiste Phobail Bheanntraí, and as one of his sons plays for Ballincollig U-16s, a portable basketball hoop was never going to cut it. Instead, they have an impressive practice court, laid at a cost of €10,000.

The likelihood is that the court will be moving with them — unless new owners are prepared to make an offer.

“The kids made me promise that when we moved, they would still have a basketball court, so it’s not part of the sale, but if the buyer was interested, we’d think about selling it to them,” Pa says.

Pa, who previously coached the U-17 Irish team, says even if the court isn’t staying at Dromlough West, the foundation underneath it “is a fine concrete base for a garage or a chalet”.

They’re moving largely because of family sporting commitments, which include three round trips a week to Ballincollig.

“It’s just getting too much with the amount of sport the kids are involved in and it’s not fair on my wife Eimear that she has to spend so much time in the car. We just want to simplify our lives, “ says Pa.

And so their dream home is on the market with Denis Harrington of Harrington Estate Agents, who is guiding at €595,000.

“It will appeal to people who want a excellent modern home with land, to maybe keep a pony for the kids, or to pursue horticultural interests and who see West Cork as an idyllic retreat, possibly re-locators from Dublin or the UK or Europe, who are looking for value for money,” Mr Harrington says.

The A3 energy rating will definitely appeal at a time of high energy prices. Contributing to the rating is the air-to-water heating system and triple-glazed windows. Moreover the house, which is 5 miles from Bantry village, is south-facing and sheltered from behind by a row of tall trees.

VERDICT: Ideal outdoorsy family fare, well-designed home with high spec finishes.