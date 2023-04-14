Bright side out for 'retro' €375k Dillons Cross, Cork city four-bed bungalow

|
Dillons Cross Cork City
€375,000
Size
138 sq m (1,475 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
1
BER
G
SHARING its name with a scenic, wooded valley in Wicklow is Cork’s Glencree, a charming four-bed bungalow near Dilllons Cross, sensitively described as “retro” by selling agent Peter Skuse of Cahalane Skuse.
It is set near the end of the cul de sac, within a stroll of the Glen Amenity Park, and about a 20-minute walk of the city. It is also served by two bus routes. Some windows have been replaced, others are original mid-1900s steel ones, helping the house hit its lowly G BER, and fireplaces are currently not in use.