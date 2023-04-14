Bright side out for 'retro' €375k Dillons Cross, Cork city four-bed bungalow

SHARING its name with a scenic, wooded valley in Wicklow is Cork’s Glencree, a charming four-bed bungalow near Dilllons Cross, sensitively described as “retro” by selling agent Peter Skuse of Cahalane Skuse.

The 100th Parkrun at the Glen River Park, Ballyvolane in April 2022.

He says he’s getting an appreciative surge of inquiries on Glencree, which is in Sunview, just off the Ballyhooly Road, and for all the right reasons too.

As it stands, it’s a good-sized detached of almost 1,500 sq ft with — what Skuse says is a “piece de resistance” — an attic or ‘secret room’ reached via the kitchen.

Retro is one word for this original kitchen

Naturally enough, it’s not being kept secret from viewers, who will know before arriving that it’s a home that now needs updating.

It has twin bay windows to the front, mature gardens, a detached garage and a shed.

Bay window in a reception room in the four-bed home

It is set near the end of the cul de sac, within a stroll of the Glen Amenity Park, and about a 20-minute walk of the city. It is also served by two bus routes. Some windows have been replaced, others are original mid-1900s steel ones, helping the house hit its lowly G BER, and fireplaces are currently not in use.

Mr Skuse gives an AMV of €375,000 and invites home hunters to “step back in time, to a bygone era away from the hustle and bustle far away from the madding crowd into an oasis of tranquillity: This is Glencree”.

VERDICT: Not going to hold its secret room for much longer...