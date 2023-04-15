Putting the 'bella' in €275k Bantry rural buy called Inisbella

|
Dromore, Bantry, West Cork
|
€275,000
|
Size
|
186 sq m (2,004 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3/4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C1
She’s now selling scenically-set Inisbella in Bantry’s Dromore district to move back to the Slip part of Bantry town — whence she and husband Bill, who taught horticulture in Bantry (he’d also trained at the Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin) — had moved from in the early 2000s for a quieter, more rustic pace of life and with plans for growing bedding plants for income.
The triple-aspect first-floor living room has high, slightly vaulted ceilings and an open fireplace, and measures about 21’ by 18’, sort of the same size as the ground floor main kitchen/living/dining room directly underneath is, and next to it is the first floor main bedroom, with en suite.
Open-tread wood stairs link the levels and, off the ground-floor open kitchen/living are twobedrooms, each up a few internal steps and each with privatebathrooms (one en suite is in the original porch to the front) and there’s a connecting long hall, with tiled floor and bursting with green house plants, linking to a side second reception rooms, further bedrooms/study and a utility room.
There’s a solid fuel stove, open fireplace in the room above, oil central heading (the BER’s a decent-enough C1) plus solar panels for water heating, and good broadband also.
Nora Lynch is selling to move to an easier-maintained property back in Bantry town where she’s a well-known member of the local Lions Club.